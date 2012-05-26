Goldman's Lloyd Blankfein Tells Nun He Can't Give Her A Job Because He Doesn't Think He Could 'Outbid' God

Photo: Flickr/bazril

It appears Goldman Sachs’ chief executive Lloyd Blankfein is still doing “God’s work.” This is an exchange between Blankfein and New York nun that happened yesterday at the bank’s annual shareholders meeting.



Reuters’ Lauren Tara LaCapra reports:

Shareholder nun, Sister Barbara Aires of the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, focused on whether Goldman was doing enough to implement recommendations from an internal review after the financial crisis

Blankfein said 31 of the committee’s 39 recommendations had been implemented, but the nun wanted to know why it wasn’t finished yet.

“Well Sister Aires, you sound a lot like Goldman management,” Blankfein joked.

“Want to hire me?” the nun quickly shot back.

“I don’t think we could outbid your current boss,” Blankfein deadpanned.

Read the full report here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.