Goldman's Guide To Trading Chinese Companies

Photo: AP/Sang Tan

Shares of Chinese companies have been extremely volatile thanks to fears of a hard landing in China.Goldman Sachs’ took the lessons it learned from a similar sell off in 2008 to determine which stocks are buys and which are sells today.



The report out today highlights some notable internet and education plays going into the fourth quarter. Overall, the coverage universe has rebounded slightly from lows set at the beginning of the month.

Goldman thinks fears of a Chinese hard landing are overdone, with a softer market fall more likely. Recent decelerating indicators in the country portend slower, but still impressive, growth.

Most of the firms list as U.S. ADRs, making trades relatively easy for retail investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.