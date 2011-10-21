Goldman's Guide To Trading Chinese Companies

Shares of Chinese companies have been extremely volatile thanks to fears of a hard landing in China.Goldman Sachs’ took the lessons it learned from a similar sell off in 2008 to determine which stocks are buys and which are sells today.

The report out today highlights some notable internet and education plays going into the fourth quarter. Overall, the coverage universe has rebounded slightly from lows set at the beginning of the month.

Goldman thinks fears of a Chinese hard landing are overdone, with a softer market fall more likely. Recent decelerating indicators in the country portend slower, but still impressive, growth.

Most of the firms list as U.S. ADRs, making trades relatively easy for retail investors.

Chinese Internet: Alibaba (HK: 1688)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: HK$10.00

Current Price: HK$8.95

The Company: Business-to-business marketplace, online, and e-mail and web hosting

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Education: Ambow (NYSE: AMBO)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $10.00

Current Price: $6.66

The Company: Owner of five kindergarten through twelfth grade schools, 96 tutoring centres, and a number of job placement offices

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Internet: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $165.00

Current Price: $123.42

The Company: Leading Chinese Internet search provider

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Online Gaming: Changyou (NASDAQ: CYOU)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $49.00

Current Price: $27.41

The Company: Online game developer and operator, including massively multiplayer online role playing games

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Internet: Ctrip (NASDAQ: CTRP)

Rating: Sell

Price Target: $32.00

Current Price: $32.15

The Company: Travel provider for hotels, airfare and tours of mainland China

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese E-Commerce: Dangdang (NYSE: DANG)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $8.00

Current Price: $5.60

The Company: Book, media, fashion and beauty online retailer

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Asia Media: Focus Media (NASDAQ: FMCN)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $42.00

Current Price: $23.08

The Company: Interactive digital advertising network in supermarkets and shops

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Education: New Oriental (NYSE: EDU)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $35.00

Current Price: $25.30

The Company: Educational services and test preparation courses for college admission

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Online Gaming: Shanda Games (NASDAQ: GAME)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $6.50

Current Price: $5.11

The Company: Game developer, sourcer for outside game productions

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Online Gaming: Shanda Interactive (NASDAQ: SNDA)

Rating: Sell

Price Target: $38.00

Current Price: $38.37

The Company: Interactive entertainment and game producer, IT operator

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Internet: Sina (NASDAQ: SINA)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $90.00

Current Price: $83.04

The Company: E-commerce, news and social networking

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Internet: Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: $73.00

Current Price: $54.82

The Company: Internet search, media, gaming, social networking and mobile

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Real Estate: SouFun (NYSE:SFUN)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $25.00

Current Price: $11.17

The Company: Real estate, home furnishings and improvement online site

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Internet: Tencent (HK: 0700)

Rating: Neutral

Price Target: HK$190.00

Current Price: HK$163.10

The Company: Mobile and internet services, online advertising

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Education: Xueda (NYSE:XUE)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $7.00

Current Price: $3.13

The Company: Tutoring for primary and secondary students

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

Chinese Streaming Television: Youku (NYSE: YOKU)

Rating: Buy

Price Target: $44.00

Current Price: $20.84

The Company: Online television and movies with profits from advertising

Source: Goldman Sachs & Co.

