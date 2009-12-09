Goldman's Giant Call: No Fed Rate Hike Until 2012

Here it is in all its glory — Goldman is forecasting no Fed rate hikes until 2012. That means over two more years of ultra-low interest rates. It’s counter-consensus and well below what the market expects.



Do we hear a freight train coming?

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1f77c60000000000a57daf/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Goldman" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

