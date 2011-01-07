Goldman's First TOP SECRET Facebook Doc Is Just "Facebook For Dummies"

Goldman offered its clients a chance to buy $1.5 billion worth of Facebook stock at a $50 billion valuation.



We just talked to a Goldman Sachs client who got the preliminary prospectus on the Facebook investment – a PowerPoint-like presentation.

It says that Facebook has 600 million users, but other than that, “the preso is useless,” according to our loaded Goldman client.

“It looks like a Mary Meeker slide presentation – basically ‘FB for Dummies'”

Nevertheless, we’d like a copy.

If you’ve got one. Send it to [email protected] Goldman is putting its clients names on the docs, but don’t worry, we’ll scrub that before publishing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.