Goldman's Customers Owe $6 Billion More Than Last Year

Goldman Sach’s latest quarterly report reveals that the firm has over $8 billion of assets it lists as “receivables from customers and counterparties.”



A year ago, it reported it had just $1.8 billion of these kind of assets.

What’s going on here?

I suspect that the growth of receivables from customers and counterparties must reflect a recategorization of assets due to the reorganization of Goldman Assets that were once trading assets are very likely now “receiveables.”

The other possibility, I guess, is that many of Goldman’s customers just haven’t been paying lately, leaving many assets as receivable rather than owned outright.

I’ve asked Goldman about this. I’ll post their explanation when I hear from them.

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.