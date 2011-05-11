Goldman's Customers Owe $6 Billion More Than Last Year

Goldman Sach’s latest quarterly report reveals that the firm has over $8 billion of assets it lists as “receivables from customers and counterparties.”
A year ago, it reported it had just $1.8 billion of these kind of assets.
What’s going on here?
I suspect that the growth of receivables from customers and counterparties must reflect a recategorization of assets due to the reorganization of Goldman Assets that were once trading assets are very likely now “receiveables.”
The other possibility, I guess, is that many of Goldman’s customers just haven’t been paying lately, leaving many assets as receivable rather than owned outright.
I’ve asked Goldman about this. I’ll post their explanation when I hear from them.
This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.