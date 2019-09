Goldman Sachs’ chairman and CEO made $16.1 million in total compensation (salary, bonus, stock awards, options, etc) compared with $14.1 million total comp in 2010, according to the bank’s Proxy Statement.



Here’s a table from the Proxy Statement showing the bank’s top executives’ total compensation in 2011 compared with 2010.

Photo: SEC.gov

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.