Goldman's Brand Is Officially Trashed

All that negative press, with its vampire squids and bizarro theories of high-speed market manipulation, has taken its toll on Goldman Sachs (GS).



FT: Goldman Sachs’ reputation among both the general public and financially sophisticated Americans has been damaged by the events of the past year, according to research conducted for the Financial Times.

In a survey of 17,000 Americans, Brand Asset Consulting found that Goldman’s stature – as measured by several gauges of brand strength – had suffered in 2008 and 2009.

The report doesn’t quantify the decline, but we can surmise that it’s significant.

But then, who cares what the general public thinks? Do the Goldman traders care? Nope. Do college graduates, knowing that Goldman is the home of TARP-free high pay care? Nope. Goldman isn’t selling 401(k)s or $7 stock trades to the retail investor. What matters is how Goldman is perceived by the professional classes, and to some extent they’ve always been hated by those on the outside. Big deal.

Meanwhile, Goldman shares look set to open around $165 today, over 300% off their lows from the crisis. If this reputational hit mattered, nobody bothered to tell paid-up Goldman Sachs shareholders.

