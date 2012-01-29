Goldman's Blankfein Receives A $2.69 Million Portion Of His Pre-2011 Equity Pay

Based on filings with the SEC, Goldman Sachs’ CEO Lloyd Blankfein received 24,249 shares currently valued at $2.69 million based on Friday’s closing price og $111.



The shares are part of equity compensation awarded prior to 2011.

The Wall Street Journal notes that the full award was 45,497 shares, but 21,248 of them were sold at a price of $107.44 to satisfy tax withholding obligations. This is a common practice for complying with the tax liabilities associated when restricted equity awards vest.

Blankfein receive $9 million and $12.6 million in equity compensation in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Each award vests over a three year period.

Blankfein and other senior executives’ 2011 pay is expected to be released shortly.

