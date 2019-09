The team that Goldman Sachs brought in to bust the alleged infestation of bed bugs inside their Jersey office apparently included something fascinating called a bed-bug sniffing dog.



Thanks to this video of a bed bug-sniffing Lassie, now we know what one looks like and so do you, if you’re curious.

We can’t say they’re not incredibly skilled.

Via The Post Chronicle:



