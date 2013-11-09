Meet The Goldman Analyst Who Came In 26th Place During Her First Marathon

Photo courtesy of Goldman Sachs 25-year-old Alex Cadicamo placed 26th out of 20,000 women during the ING NYC Marathon.

Goldman Sachs investor relations analyst Alex Cadicamo,

placed 26th overall out of 20,000 womenat the ING NYC Marathon, DealBook’s Will Alden first pointed out.

It was her first marathon ever.

Cadicamo, who ran Division I cross-country and track at Yale, finished the gruelling 26.2 mile trek through the city’s five boroughs with an impressive time 2:51:33. That’s a 6:33 average mile pace.

Goldman Sachs has just posted an interview with her on their Careers Blog.

She told Goldman that the longest race she had done before training for this was 6K. During her training, she was running half marathons fast enough to qualify for the professional division, which is a big deal to any seasoned marathoner.

What is your past experience as a runner and what made you want to try the marathon?

In college, I was a runner and competed in Division I-AA Cross Country and Track and Field, running long distance, with the longest races being 5 or 6 kilometers — a lot shorter than a marathon! Now I run for an established club team here in New York City. They have a group of professional athletes as well as a club team comprised of people like me who have jobs but who may have been athletes in college and still want to continue to compete at a high level. I joined the team earlier this year and have been running various distances from the 5K to half-marathons. Having grown up in New York, I knew I wanted this to be my first marathon and I always wanted to try the distance, so I decided to do it. I ran fast enough times in half-marathons this year to qualify to run in the professional field, which was an incredible opportunity.

Now Cadicamo would like to qualify for the Olympic trials.

So what is your plan for other marathons? The Olympics trial time is my ultimate goal, and so I’m hoping to run another marathon to try to reach that goal. Hopefully I can hit 2 hours and 43 minutes needed to make the Olympics trials. I think it’s within reach.

