Loud Moving Trucks Move Goldman Into Their New Building

Apparently, moving trucks shuffling Goldman supplies are making a racket outside the new Goldman HQ building.

People working across the street of Goldman’s new headquarters can hear the trucks’ loud beeping from their offices.

Looking out their windows, they see people go in and out of the place all day, a lot of them with boxes.

(Check out the window view one person captured on their iPhone, visible below.)

Soon, all Goldman employees will have have left their famed 85 Broad Street building and moved into the snazzy new HQ on West and Vesey Streets in Manhattan, but according to someone working across the street, a lot of Goldmanites are definitely there working now.

The rest plan to vacate Broad Street and move in this weekend.

The new HQ is located across from the World Trade centre in Battery Park, where construction workers have been working on the 740-foot tower of thick steel and class since 2005.

Jay-Z should be psyched to visit this one!

