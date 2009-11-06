Goldman/Buffett/Fannie Tax Deal Inked a Month Ago

If you were curious about the recent news regarding Goldman Sachs and Warren Buffett’s interest in acquiring the tax losses of Fannie Mae here is the scoop.

This deal was agreed to and inked a month ago. It is still pending approval. So the information that was first reported by Bloomberg was a deliberate leak. Those folks were doing much more then talking when those leaks were made.



