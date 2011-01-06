Goldman Will Stop Offering Facebook Stock Thursday Because So Many People Want It

Dan Frommer

Goldman’s offering of Facebook stock is oversubscribed, and the bank will stop soliciting potential investors Thursday, the WSJ reports.

Apparently Goldman has received orders of “several billion dollars.”

“It’s a blowout,” one Goldman employee told a potential investor, according to the WSJ.

Also new in the WSJ piece is that Goldman partners who want to invest in Facebook are getting slightly better terms than Goldman clients; they don’t have to invest at least $2 million, for instance.

