Goldman: Why You Should Go Gaga For Emerging Markets

The term “BRIC” is a marketing creation of Goldman Sachs (GS), but even if it’s gimmicky, it tells you how big of an emerging markets booster the bank has been over the years.



The firm recently put out an excellent report on its “Emerging Market Nifty 50,” and in several charts, it tells the story of why the opportunity abroad is so enormous.

Says Goldman:

Since 2001, we have focused on the increasing importance of BRICs countries in the

global economy; we believe they remain on a trajectory that will see their combined

output reach 50% of the G7 level by 2020 and parity between 2030 and 2050. The

economic downturn of the last 24 months has accelerated that realignment of the

global economy; while growth slowed in all major regions, it has rebounded most

quickly in emerging economies, widening the disparity between emerging market

growth and that of developed markets. In this paper, we outline how continued

strength in emerging economies is driving growth in consumer classes as well as

continued infrastructure investment in the BRICs. We identify two groups of

companies that can help investors own this theme – one from the developed markets,

the other within the emerging markets.

Exposure to those fast growing economies is increasingly becoming a sine qua non of

global portfolios. Investment opportunities exist in both emerging market equities and

through developed market equities with significant exposure to those economies.

We have developed two new baskets to help identify the potential winners in this exciting

realignment of global growth opportunities. We describe both as a New Nifty 50. The

concept harks back to the so called ‘Nifty 50’ US stocks – the leading group of global

multinationals that dominated the US markets in the 1960s and early 1970s. This new Nifty

50 offers a vision of 50 companies from the developed markets that we believe are best

placed to benefit from the BRICs super cycle, as well as a Nifty 50 of BRICs companies that

are likely to emerge as the new winners in the global markets.





