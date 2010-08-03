Goldman: Here's A Huge Reason Why The U.S. Economy Won't Become Like Japan's

The ‘American economy will be another Japan’ meme just won’t die, despite how differently structured the U.S. economy and society is in relation to Japan’s. They’re two vastly different countries when it comes to industries, regulation, and culture.



Yet even if the two countries were exactly the same on all these counts, another reason why America is completely different is that America’s monetary & financial reform response to the recent crisis has been of the exact opposite nature to Japan’s:

Goldman:

The Japanese kept monetary policy tight in the initial stages of the crisis and banking sector debts were not restructured quickly (see Global Economics Weekly, Monetary Policy and the Global Recovery, May 26, 2010). The result was a deep and prolonged period of sub-par growth with several dips into outright deflation.

The reaction by policy makers in Europe and the US today has been swifter and the banks quickly moved to write off bad debts and re-capitalise balance sheets. Judging by the recently announced results of the European Stress Tests on the banks, this is a process that appears to be largely completed: very few banks need to raise capital under the Stress test and the amounts required are tiny versus the size of the sector.

It’s yet another stark reason why Japan’s experience just isn’t comparable.

(Via Goldman Sachs, Europe: Portfolio Strategy, 29 July 2010)

