GOLDMAN: We Just Visited China, And Here's What We Saw

Photo: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs‘ machinery research team just got back from a tour of China.They noted that demand is increasing and the industry leaders also led in R&D.



Their full report of the trip explores individual companies more closely. But we pulled the key themes for industrials in China.

Demand for machinery is increasing again in September 'Meetings on our Global Industrials trip to China point to a modest demand pickup across key machinery markets, though competitive intensity for Western companies is clearly rising.' Source: Goldman Sachs But people aren't sure about 2012 'Broad visibility on 2012 remains limited due to the completion of China's stimulus infrastructure buildout, high inflation, and a transition in leadership.' Source: Goldman Sachs Demand for mining machinery is still enormous The combination of rising energy demand and deteriorating resource quality is bullish for mining equipment sales. Source: Goldman Sachs Chinese equipment makers are starting to eat the lunch of Western competitors The size of China's mining equipment industry has tripled in the last four years. Western competitors have only experienced modest growth. Source: Goldman Sachs Demand for trucks is huge According to Cummins dealer inventories are lower while order activity is up. Source: Goldman Sachs Meanwhile, Chinese truck makers are gaining market share Demand for Cummins' high end products is declining while demand for middle market products by competitor Weichai is holding steady. Cummins is now expanding into that market. Source: Goldman Sachs But overall, construction machinery demand is starting to lag Construction has been lagging as China's stimulus funded infrastructure build-out tapers. However, valuations for companies like Lonking are becoming more attractive. Source: Goldman Sachs Again, Chinese excavaters are taking market share from the west Chinese companies like Sany Heavy are growing in market share while western companies like Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Hitachi Construction are shrinking. However, Caterpillar has been introducing new products that have caused market share losses to decelerate. Source: Goldman Sachs China May Not Be The Biggest Story In Asia Here are 10 Countries Trying To Become The Next China>>

