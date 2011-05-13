Goldman Issues Huge Bullish Call On One Of David Tepper's favourite Stocks

Photo: CNBC

In January, with its stock diving, hedge fund manager David Tepper bought a huge stake in dairy producer Dean Foods.Since then the stock has rallied nicely, and its earnings have come back. Another win for Tepper!



Today, Goldman is out with a big bullish call on the stock, predicting a double in two years.

The essence:

Private label milk prices have stabilised.

The company has executed well on cost savings.

“Significant profit upside potential in the next 2-3 years – Our updated 2012/2013 EPS estimates are 33%/53% above consensus and imply 72% growth in 2012 and 24% in 2013.”

