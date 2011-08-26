Goldman Launches Probe For To Find Out Who's Behind The @GSElevator Twitter Account

@GSElevator Twitter account

Goldman Sachs is launching an internal investigation into the culprit behind the @GSElevator Twitter account, the New York Post reported citing an unnamed source.From the Post:



A source told us that following “a failed attempt to force Twitter to freeze the account, they are investigating who is behind it.

The Twitter account, which describes itself as “Things heard in the Goldman Sachs elevators do not stay in the Goldman Sachs elevators,” launched a few weeks ago.

So far it’s garnered more than 5,000 followers. Goldman wants it to stop.

It’s unclear if the user is actually an employee at the bank.

However, Goldman thinks the user is an intern or a young employee. Goldman believes there are enough facts on the Twitter feed for the bank to suspect it’s someone from within, the Post reported.

