Guess They Go Up And Down: How Goldman Sachs Burned @GSElevator After His Book Deal

Linette Lopez
Lloyd BlankfeinAP Photo

Today Simon and Schuster canceled its book deal with John LeFevre, the man behind the Goldman Sachs Elevator twitter meme.

Goldman Sachs, in turn, used Lefevre’s favourite means of communication to express its satisfaction with the news.

Warning: This tweet burns.

Talk about schadenfreude.

Goldman Sachs Tweeted A Brutal Response To The End Of The @GSElevator Book Deal

