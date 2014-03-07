Guess They Go Up And Down: How Goldman Sachs Burned @GSElevator After His Book Deal

Today Simon and Schuster canceled its book deal with John LeFevre, the man behind the Goldman Sachs Elevator twitter meme.
Goldman Sachs, in turn, used Lefevre’s favourite means of communication to express its satisfaction with the news.
Warning: This tweet burns.
Guess elevators go up and down, http://t.co/xkDPZgaCI8
— Goldman Sachs (@GoldmanSachs) March 6, 2014
Talk about schadenfreude.
