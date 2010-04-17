Monster Volume In Goldman And S&P Today

Obviously, Goldman is selling off big time post-SEC charges. But just how much trading is being done?

A lot. The average daily volume of GS is 9.94 million, according to Google Finance. Today’s volume so far? 51.03 million. That’s more than 5x the daily volume and it’s only 12:30 PM right now.

Additionally, S&P 500 futures are also ramping up. SPY is seeing volume of 202.6 million so far today with an average daily volume of 161.19 million.



Photo: Google Finance

