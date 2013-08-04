The Health Care Trade Is Working

Goldman Sachs’ new monthly chartbook is out, and it leads with a list of the trades and investment strategies that have and haven’t been working so far this year.

Leading the way is health care stocks.

The basic investment thesis argues that with the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, comes lots of new volume for the health care companies.

Meanwhile, gold is just not working.

From Goldman Sachs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.