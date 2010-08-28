Goldman Traders Using Jeans Day As An Excuse To Show Off Pecs And Chest Hair?

Some of the Goldman traders who are wearing jeans today for the Securities Division’s charity jeans day today (and every Friday in August) are apparently taking the light dress code a little far.Dealbook spoke to a female analyst who said:



“It’s been getting ridiculous.”

“Last Friday, there were traders walking around the floor with three buttons of their shirts undone, showing off their pecs and hairless chests.”

