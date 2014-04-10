GOLDMAN: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Huge Buybacks

S&P 500 companies paid out about $US800 billion in share buybacks and cash dividends last year, according to Stuart Kaiser and the research team at Goldman Sachs.
That figure is expected to rise to $US975 billion this year, for 22% growth in total shareholders return and cash yields of 5%.
“Cash return to shareholders continues to dominate investment discussions as share repurchase activity and activist campaigns drive outperformance at the stock level,” writes Kaiser.
We drew on Goldman Sachs’ latest report on dividend and buyback investment strategies, to highlight the 19 stocks with the highest total yield in Goldman’s 50-stock cash return basket. Total yield is a combination of the dividend yield and the effective yield generated by buybacks. Note: these 19 stocks are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.
Ticker: CCE
Sector: Consumer staples
Market Cap: $US12 billion
Buyback yield: 11.6%
Dividend yield: 2.4%
Description: Coca-Cola is a marketer, producer, and distributor of Coca-Cola products including Diet Coke, Sprite, Ocean Spray, Monster etc. and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LLL
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap ($B): $US10 billion
Buyback yield: 11.5%
Dividend yield: 2.9%
Description: L-3 Communications is an American company that provides Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C3ISR) systems and is headquartered in New York.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HAL
Sector: Energy
Market Cap: $US49 billion
Buyback yield: 13.5%
Dividend yield: 1.4%
Description: Halliburton is an American multinational oil field services company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: YHOO
Sector: Information technology
Market Cap: $US36 billion
Buyback yield: 15.1%
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Description: Yahoo is an American multinational internet company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Sector: Healthcare
Market Cap: $US205 billion
Buyback yield: 15.3%
Dividend yield: 3.6%
Description: American multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer is headquartered in New York City.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: STX
Sector: Information technology
Market Cap: $US18 billion
Buyback yield: 17.0%
Dividend yield: 3.8%
Description: Seagate Technology is a computer storage company headquartered in Cupertino, California.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VIAB
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Market Cap: $US37 billion
Buyback yield: 18.9%
Dividend yield: 2.1%
Description: Viacom is an American entertainment content company headquartered in New York city.
Source: Goldman Sachs
