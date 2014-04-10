GOLDMAN: Here Are The 19 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Huge Buybacks

S&P 500 companies paid out about $US800 billion in share buybacks and cash dividends last year, according to Stuart Kaiser and the research team at Goldman Sachs.

That figure is expected to rise to $US975 billion this year, for 22% growth in total shareholders return and cash yields of 5%.

“Cash return to shareholders continues to dominate investment discussions as share repurchase activity and activist campaigns drive outperformance at the stock level,” writes Kaiser.

We drew on Goldman Sachs’ latest report on dividend and buyback investment strategies, to highlight the 19 stocks with the highest total yield in Goldman’s 50-stock cash return basket. Total yield is a combination of the dividend yield and the effective yield generated by buybacks. Note: these 19 stocks are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.

