GOLDMAN: Here are the 23 best stocks for fat dividends and huge buybacks

The Goldman Sachs research team has released its report on dividend and buyback investment strategies.
“S&P 500 companies are buying back more than 3% of market cap, 2x the pace from the 1990s, and dividends are up 50% since 2010,” writes Goldman economist Stuart Kaiser. “80% of S&P 500 is buying back stock. We expect 10% buyback and dividend growth in 2014.”
Strong corporate balance sheets, low bond yields, and low U.S. economic growth has meant that investors want companies to return more cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividends, Kaiser notes.
And over the last 20 years, S&P 500 companies with robust buyback programs have outperformed the market.
Kaiser picks out 23 top S&P 500 stocks organised by total yield.
Ticker: LLL
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap ($B): $US8.3
Buyback yield: 11.2%
Dividend yield: 2.7%
Total yield: 13.9%
Description: Shares of L3 are up almost 20% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NOC
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap ($B): $US21.4
Buyback yield: 10.6%
Dividend yield: 3.4%
Total yield: 13.9%
Description: Shares of the aerospace company are up 40% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NVDA
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap ($B): $US8.9
Buyback yield: 12.4%
Dividend yield: 1.6%
Total yield: 14.0%
Description: NVIDIA, which develops graphic chips, has seen share price jump 22% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLM
Sector: Financials
Market Cap ($B): $US10.7
Buyback yield: 10.9%
Dividend yield: 3.5%
Total yield: 14.4%
Description: SLM recently announced it would keep its dividend steady at $0.15 per share.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CCE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Market Cap ($B): $US10.8
Buyback yield: 12.4%
Dividend yield: 2.4%
Total yield: 14.8%
Description: Shares of CCE are up over 20% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSC
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap ($B): $US7.6
Buyback yield: 11.6%
Dividend yield: 3.2%
Total yield: 14.8%
Description: CNBC's Jim Cramer called this stock a buy recently, saying he was excited by the potential growth of cyber security.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PBCT
Sector: Financials
Market Cap ($B): $US4.7
Buyback yield: 9.9%
Dividend yield: 5.1%
Total yield: 15.0%
Description: Shares of People's United saw a 1% drop in 2012, but are up 15% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MPC
Sector: Energy
Market Cap ($B): $US20.4
Buyback yield: 12.2%
Dividend yield: 3.0%
Total yield: 15.2%
Description: Marathon operates seven U.S. refineries that can pump out 1.7 million barrels a day.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LTD
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap ($B): $US17.9
Buyback yield: 1.2%
Dividend yield: 14.4%
Total yield: 15.5%
Description: L Brands operates Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RAI
Sector: Consumer Staples
Market Cap ($B): $US26.9
Buyback yield: 6.9%
Dividend yield: 8.8%
Total yield: 15.7%
Description: According to Citi, e-cigarettes will grow between 40% and 50% next year and become a $US3 billion industry by the end of 2015.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WYNN
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap ($B): $US16.2
Buyback yield: 0.2%
Dividend yield: 15.7%
Total yield: 15.9%
Description: Shares of the resort chain are up nearly 35% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: YHOO
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap ($B): $US34.6
Buyback yield: 15.9%
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Total yield: 15.9%
Description: Yahoo! stock has had a big 2013, up 70% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GME
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap ($B): $US5.8
Buyback yield: 11.1%
Dividend yield: 5.3%
Total yield: 16.5%
Description: Shares of Gamestop, the video game chain, are up 93% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMP
Sector: Financials
Market Cap ($B): $US18.1
Buyback yield: 14.3%
Dividend yield: 3.2%
Total yield: 17.5%
Description: 'Ameriprise has been meaningfully deploying capital to boost investors' confidence,' Zacks wrote last month.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: THC
Sector: Health Care
Market Cap ($B): $US4.7
Buyback yield: 18.1%
Dividend yield: 0.1%
Total yield: 18.2%
Description: Shares of Tenet are up nearly 40% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Sector: Health Care
Market Cap ($B): $US190.5
Buyback yield: 14.4%
Dividend yield: 3.9%
Total yield: 18.2%
Description: The biopharmaceutical recently received FDA approval for Duavee, a new hormone pill to treat hot flashes and osteoporosis associated with menopause.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DNB
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap ($B): $US4.0
Buyback yield: 17.2%
Dividend yield: 1.9%
Total yield: 19.2%
Description: Shares are up 30% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PNR
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap ($B): $US13.1
Buyback yield: 22.1%
Dividend yield: 4.3%
Total yield: 26.4%
Description: Pentair shares are up nearly 30% in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AIG
Sector: Financials
Market Cap ($B): $US72.1
Buyback yield: 39.0%
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Total yield: 39.0%
Description: Shares of the insurance giant are up 33% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
