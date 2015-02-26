GOLDMAN: The best 14 stocks for fat dividends and huge buybacks

The stock market is on track to hit Goldman’s target by the end of 2015, according to David Kostin.
And so with Goldman seeing stock prices get near their target, the firm has a basket of stocks that return cash through buybacks and dividends.
We’ve highlighted the stocks in Goldman’s “Total Cash Return to Shareholders” basket, which provides investors more than a 14% total yield on a trailing 12-month basis.
“The current constituents of the 50-stock equal-weighted sector-neutral basket have a median combined shareholder yield of 12% compared with 5% for the median S&P 500 company,” Kostin wrote.
Total yield is calculated as the sum of gross buybacks and dividends as a share of market cap.
Note: they are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.
Ticker: LLL
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap: $US11 billion
Buyback yield: 11.6%
Dividend yield: 2.7%
Description: L-3 creates electronic and communications products for use in aerospace and national security.
Ticker: STX
Sector: Technology
Market Cap: $US209 billion
Buyback yield: 11.9%
Dividend yield: 3.5%
Description: Seagate creates data storage solutions including hard drives and cloud backups.
Ticker: VRSN
Sector: Communications
Market Cap: $US8 billion
Buyback yield: 15.3%
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Description: VeriSign is based in Reston, Virginia, and provides network infrastructure and registry of various top-level domain names including .com and .net.
Ticker: LYB
Sector: Materials
Market Cap: $US46 billion
Buyback yield: 12.5%
Dividend yield: 3.5%
Description: LyondellBasell is a multinational chemicals company based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: VIAB
Sector: Communications
Market Cap: $US28 billion
Buyback yield: 16.1%
Dividend yield: 1.7%
Description: Viacom's media networks reach over 700 million global subscribers and include MTV, BET and Nickelodeon.
