GOLDMAN: The best 14 stocks for fat dividends and huge buybacks

The stock market is on track to hit Goldman’s target by the end of 2015, according to David Kostin.

And so with Goldman seeing stock prices get near their target, the firm has a basket of stocks that return cash through buybacks and dividends.

We’ve highlighted the stocks in Goldman’s “Total Cash Return to Shareholders” basket, which provides investors more than a 14% total yield on a trailing 12-month basis.

“The current constituents of the 50-stock equal-weighted sector-neutral basket have a median combined shareholder yield of 12% compared with 5% for the median S&P 500 company,” Kostin wrote.

Total yield is calculated as the sum of gross buybacks and dividends as a share of market cap.

Note: they are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.

L-3 Communications: 14.2% total yield Ticker: LLL Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US11 billion Buyback yield: 11.6% Dividend yield: 2.7% Description: L-3 creates electronic and communications products for use in aerospace and national security. Anthem: 14.7% total yield Ticker: ANTM Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US39 billion Buyback yield: 12.8% Dividend yield: 1.9% Description: Formerly known as Wellpoint, Anthem is a medical insurance and health care services provider. Source: Goldman Sachs Seagate Technology: 15.3% total yield Ticker: STX Sector: Technology Market Cap: $US209 billion Buyback yield: 11.9% Dividend yield: 3.5% Description: Seagate creates data storage solutions including hard drives and cloud backups. Source: Goldman Sachs VeriSign: 15.3% total yield Ticker: VRSN Sector: Communications Market Cap: $US8 billion Buyback yield: 15.3% Dividend yield: 0.0% Description: VeriSign is based in Reston, Virginia, and provides network infrastructure and registry of various top-level domain names including .com and .net. Source: Goldman Sachs LyondellBasell Industries: 16.0% total yield Ticker: LYB Sector: Materials Market Cap: $US46 billion Buyback yield: 12.5% Dividend yield: 3.5% Description: LyondellBasell is a multinational chemicals company based in Houston, Texas. Source: Goldman Sachs Illinois Tool Works: 16.7% total yield Ticker: ITW Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US38 billion Buyback yield: 14.4% Dividend yield: 2.3% Description: Illinois Tool Works produces specialised industrial equipment and consumables. It is based in Glenview, Illinois. Source: Goldman Sachs Northrop Grumman: 17.3% total yield Ticker: NOC Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US34 billion Buyback yield: 14.4% Dividend yield: 2.9% Description: Northrop Grumman is a Virginia-based aerospace and defence technology company that specialises in unmanned systems. Source: Goldman Sachs Hess: 17.7% total yield Ticker: HES Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US23 billion Buyback yield: 16.3% Dividend yield: 1.4% Description: Hess produces and transports crude oil and natural gas. Source: Goldman Sachs Viacom: 17.8% total yield Ticker: VIAB Sector: Communications Market Cap: $US28 billion Buyback yield: 16.1% Dividend yield: 1.7% Description: Viacom's media networks reach over 700 million global subscribers and include MTV, BET and Nickelodeon. Source: Goldman Sachs Corning: 19.1% total yield Ticker: GLW Sector: Technology Market Cap: $US32 billion Buyback yield: 16.3% Dividend yield: 2.8% Description: Corning is an American manufacturer of glass and ceramic materials. Source: Goldman Sachs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.