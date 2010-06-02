MORE TROUBLE FOR GOLDMAN: Firm Told CALPERS It Wasn't Under Formal Investigation Back In March

More trouble for Goldman Sachs. Apparently in March it applied with CALPERS to become a real estate investment consultant, and in doing so it may have lied to or mislead the retirement fund about its legal status.



According to a Reuters exclusive, Goldman never disclosed it was the subject of such an investigation despite knowing so. In fact, says Reuters, Goldman specifically said it was not “the target of a formal investigation.”

Calpers says it will look into the matter, adding that the fund will be “reaching out to Goldman for an explanation.” Goldman and Calpers are wrapping up a deal that’s due to be completed July 1st. Goldman was notified by the SEC about upcoming fraud charges way as much as six months before the April 16th civil suit.

Read more: If Goldman Is Getting Closer To An SEC Settlement, Here’s How It’s Going To Work ->



