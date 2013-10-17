Goldman Revenue Misses Expectations, Stock Falls

Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs earnings are out.

For the third quarter, adjusted earnings per share came in at $US2.88 beating Wall Street analyst estimates.

Revenue came in at $US6.72 billion, missing consensus estimates.

Wall Street analysts, on average, expected Goldman to report adjusted earnings per share of $US2.46, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Sales were expected to come in at $US7.352 billion. Net income (adjusted) was expected to be $US1.283 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman also boosted its dividend to 55 cents versus 50 cents.

Compensation for the third quarter was $US2.38 billion, 35% lower than the third quarter of 2012. The compensation ratio was 41%.

“The third quarter’s results reflected a period of slow client activity,” Lloyd Blankfein said in the release. “Still, we saw various signs that our clients are prepared to act on significant transactions and we believe that the firm is well positioned to help our clients accomplish their objectives. As longer term U.S. budget issues are resolved, we could see an improvement in corporate and investor sentiment that would help lay the basis for a more sustained recovery.”

Shares of Goldman are trading lower in the pre-market.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) today reported net revenues of $US6.72 billion and net earnings of $US1.52 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2013. Diluted earnings per common share were $US2.88 compared with $US2.85 for the third quarter of 2012 and $US3.70 for the second quarter of 2013. Annualized return on average common shareholders’ equity (ROE) (1) was 8.1% for the third quarter of 2013 and 10.4% for the first nine months of 2013. Highlights

Goldman Sachs continued its leadership in investment banking, ranking first in worldwide announced and completed mergers and acquisitions for the year-to-date. (2)

The firm ranked first in worldwide equity and equity-related offerings, common stock offerings and initial public offerings for the year-to-date. (2)

Assets under supervision (3) increased to a record $US991 billion, with net inflows in long-term assets under supervision (3) of $US16 billion during the quarter.

increased to a record $US991 billion, with net inflows in long-term assets under supervision of $US16 billion during the quarter. The firm continues to manage its liquidity and capital conservatively. The firm’s global core excess liquidity (4) was $US175 billion (5) as of September 30, 2013. In addition, the firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio (6) was 16.3% (5) and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio (6) was 14.2% (5) as of September 30, 2013, in each case under Basel 1 and reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013.

“The third quarter’s results reflected a period of slow client activity,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Still, we saw various signs that our clients are prepared to act on significant transactions and we believe that the firm is well positioned to help our clients accomplish their objectives. As longer term U.S. budget issues are resolved, we could see an improvement in corporate and investor sentiment that would help lay the basis for a more sustained recovery.” Net Revenues Investment Banking Net revenues in Investment Banking were $US1.17 billion, essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2012 and 25% lower than the second quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Financial Advisory were $US423 million, 17% lower than the third quarter of 2012, reflecting a decrease in industry-wide completed mergers and acquisitions. Net revenues in the firm’s Underwriting business were $US743 million, 13% higher than the third quarter of 2012. This increase reflected significantly higher net revenues in equity underwriting, primarily due to higher net revenues from initial public offerings. Net revenues in debt underwriting were essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2012. The firm’s investment banking transaction backlog increased significantly compared with the end of the second quarter of 2013. (7)Institutional Client Services Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $US2.86 billion, 32% lower than the third quarter of 2012 and 34% lower than the second quarter of 2013. Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $US1.25 billion, 44% lower than the third quarter of 2012, reflecting significantly lower net revenues in mortgages and interest rate products, as well as in currencies. In addition, net revenues in credit products were lower, while net revenues in commodities were higher compared with the third quarter of 2012. During the third quarter of 2013, Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution operated in a challenging environment, which was characterised by economic uncertainty, difficult market-making conditions in certain businesses and lower levels of activity. Net revenues in Equities were $US1.62 billion, 18% lower than the third quarter of 2012, primarily due to the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business (8). Net revenues in equities client execution (excluding net revenues from the firm’s Americas reinsurance business) and commissions and fees were both essentially unchanged compared with the third quarter of 2012. In addition, securities services net revenues were lower compared with the third quarter of 2012, primarily due to the sale of the firm’s hedge fund administration business in 2012. Although global equity prices increased during the quarter, Equities operated in an environment characterised by lower levels of activity and volatility. The net loss attributable to the impact of changes in the firm’s own credit spreads on borrowings for which the fair value option was elected was $US72 million ($47 million and $US25 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the third quarter of 2013, compared with a net loss of $US370 million ($225 million and $US145 million related to Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution and equities client execution, respectively) for the third quarter of 2012. Investing & Lending Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $US1.48 billion for the third quarter of 2013. Results for the third quarter of 2013 included net gains of $US938 million from investments in equities, primarily in private equities, driven by strong corporate performance and company-specific events. In addition, Investing & Lending net revenues included net interest income and net gains of $US300 million from debt securities and loans, and other net revenues of $US237 million related to the firm’s consolidated investments. Investment Management Net revenues in Investment Management were $US1.22 billion, 2% higher than the third quarter of 2012 and 9% lower than the second quarter of 2013. The increase in net revenues compared with the third quarter of 2012 reflected higher management and other fees, primarily due to higher average assets under supervision and favourable changes in the mix of assets under supervision, partially offset by lower transaction revenues. During the quarter, total assets under supervision (3) increased $US36 billion to $US991 billion. Long-term assets under supervision (3)increased $US35 billion, reflecting market appreciation of $US19 billion, primarily in equity assets, and net inflows of $US16 billion, primarily in fixed income assets. In addition, liquidity products (3) increased $US1 billion. Expenses Operating expenses were $US4.56 billion, 25% lower than the third quarter of 2012 and 24% lower than the second quarter of 2013. Compensation and Benefits The accrual for compensation and benefits expenses (including salaries, estimated year-end discretionary compensation, amortization of equity awards and other items such as benefits) was $US2.38 billion for the third quarter of 2013, 35% lower than the third quarter of 2012. The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first nine months of 2013 was 41.0%, compared with 43.0% for the first six months of 2013 and 44.0% for the first nine months of 2012. Total staff (9) increased 3% compared with the end of the second quarter of 2013. Non-Compensation Expenses Non-compensation expenses were $US2.17 billion, 9% lower than the third quarter of 2012 and 4% lower than the second quarter of 2013. The decrease compared with the third quarter of 2012 included a decline in insurance reserves, reflecting the sale of the firm’s Americas reinsurance business, and lower depreciation and amortization expense, primarily reflecting lower expenses related to consolidated investments. These decreases were partially offset by increased net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings and higher brokerage, clearing, exchange and distribution fees. The third quarter of 2013 included net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings of $US142 million. Provision for Taxes The effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2013 was 30.3%, essentially unchanged compared with 30.4% for the first half of 2013. Capital As of September 30, 2013, total capital was $US245.70 billion, consisting of $US77.62 billion in total shareholders’ equity (common shareholders’ equity of $US70.42 billion and preferred stock of $US7.20 billion) and $US168.08 billion in unsecured long-term borrowings. Book value per common share was $US153.58 and tangible book value per common share (10) was $US143.86, both approximately 2% higher compared with the end of the second quarter of 2013. Book value and tangible book value per common share are based on common shares outstanding, including restricted stock units granted to employees with no future service requirements, of 458.5 million as of September 30, 2013. During the quarter, the firm repurchased 10.2 million shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $US161.59, for a total cost of $US1.65 billion. The remaining share authorization under the firm’s existing repurchase program is 65.7 million shares. (11)On October 1, 2013, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, Berkshire Hathaway) exercised in full their warrant to purchase shares of the firm’s common stock. The warrant agreement required net share settlement and the firm delivered 13.1 million shares of common stock to Berkshire Hathaway on October 4, 2013. The impact to both the firm’s book value per common share and tangible book value per common share was a reduction of approximately 3% in October. Under the regulatory capital requirements currently applicable to bank holding companies, the firm’s Tier 1 capital ratio (6) was 16.3% (5) and the firm’s Tier 1 common ratio (6) was 14.2% (5) as of September 30, 2013, up from 15.6% and 13.5%, respectively, as of June 30, 2013 (in each case under Basel 1 and reflecting the revised market risk regulatory capital requirements which became effective on January 1, 2013). Other Balance Sheet and Liquidity Metrics

The firm’s global core excess liquidity (GCE) (4) was $US175 billion (5) as of September 30, 2013 and averaged $US187 billion (5) for the third quarter of 2013, compared with an average of $US180 billion for the second quarter of 2013.

was $US175 billion as of September 30, 2013 and averaged $US187 billion for the third quarter of 2013, compared with an average of $US180 billion for the second quarter of 2013. Total assetswere $US923 billion (5) as of September 30, 2013, compared with $US938 billion as of June 30, 2013.

as of September 30, 2013, compared with $US938 billion as of June 30, 2013. Level 3 assetswere $US42 billion (5) as of September 30, 2013, compared with $US43 billion as of June 30, 2013, and represented 4.5% of total assets.

Dividends The Board of Directors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. increased the firm’s quarterly dividend to $US0.55 per common share from $US0.50 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2013 to common shareholders of record on December 2, 2013. The firm also declared dividends of $US239.58, $US387.50, $US255.56, $US255.56, $US371.88 and $US343.75 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock, Series I Preferred Stock and Series J Preferred Stock, respectively (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/1,000th interest in a share of preferred stock), to be paid on November 12, 2013 to preferred shareholders of record on October 28, 2013. In addition, the firm declared dividends of $US1,000.00 per each share of Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock, to be paid on December 2, 2013 to preferred shareholders of record on November 17, 2013. ______________ The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and high-net-worth individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centres around the world. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the firm’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the firm’s control. It is possible that the firm’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect the firm’s future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012. Certain of the information regarding the firm’s capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, total assets, level 3 assets and global core excess liquidity consist of preliminary estimates. These estimates are forward-looking statements and are subject to change, possibly materially, as the firm completes its financial statements. Statements about the firm’s investment banking transaction backlog also may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the terms of these transactions may be modified or that they may not be completed at all; therefore, the net revenues, if any, that the firm actually earns from these transactions may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected. Important factors that could result in a modification of the terms of a transaction or a transaction not being completed include, in the case of underwriting transactions, a decline or continued weakness in general economic conditions, outbreak of hostilities, volatility in the securities markets generally or an adverse development with respect to the issuer of the securities and, in the case of financial advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an inability to obtain adequate financing, an adverse development with respect to a party to the transaction or a failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. For a discussion of other important factors that could adversely affect the firm’s investment banking transactions, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of the firm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2012.

