The U.S. Court System Decides It's Worse To Steal From Goldman Sachs Than To Kill Someone

Courtney Comstock
chalk outline murder kill

It’s pretty ridiculous that Sergey Aleynikov, the thief who stole Goldman’s high frequency code, got 8 years and a month in jail, when his counterpart at SocGen, Samarth Agrawal, got only 3 years for doing essentially the same thing. 

But it’s even more ridiculous that a killer and an attempted rapist charged for their crimes on the same day as Aleynikov got lesser sentences than him.

The Wall Street Journal points out that a 22-year old attempted rapist got 7 years and 42-year old man who shot a victim eight times outside of a bar got 12-months and a small fine.

So here’s what that small but embarrassing sample of U.S. Courts decisions looked like on March 18, 2011.

Sergey Aleynikov, convicted high-frequency code thief —- 8 years plus 1 month jail; 3 years probation; $12,500 fine

William J. Cannon, convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl —- 7 years

Rodney Williams, convicted of voluntary manslaughter for shooting a victim eight times —- 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

So a white collar crime that hurt no one is worse than murder and attempted rape. Sad.

