Goldman: These Are The 10 People At The SEC That Cost Your Bank Months Of Time, Bad PR (And $550 Million)

Now the SEC has an A-team

The SEC spokesman brought up 10 people to the stage during the announcement of the Goldman Sachs SEC settlement to congratulate them.Watch the video below.



He said they’re part of a new SEC team, the structured and new products unit, that was brought together to bring just these sorts of investigations to trial. The Goldman case was just their first, and it beat records for the biggest settlement from a Wall Street firm, $550 million.

So listen closely to their names. (We only caught a few of them.)

David Gotisman, Rick Simpson, Ken Lynch, Reed Moyo, Jason Anthony, Melissa Lamb and Jeff Tau.

Because these are the guys that will be probably on the tail of many other banks soon, now that the Goldman case is almost wrapped up. (The jury’s still out on Fabrice, who did not settle.)



