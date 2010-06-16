Goldman: There's Now A Higher Chance Of The Fed CUTTING Rates To Zero Than Hiking Them

This chart, pulled from a new Goldman fixed income piece, shows how there’s a higher probability of the Fed cutting interest rates this year to zero, than increasing them.



This applies to the upcoming June 23rd, August 10th, and even September 21st meetings.

Obviously the probabilities are only as good as the model, which will be far from perfect, but it’s interesting that whatever data feeds into Goldman’s Fed Funds Probability Model is arguing a higher chance of lower interest rates:

No change, 0.25%, is the most likely outcome for all meetings, which isn’t surprising. Note Fed Research itself even argues for no change in interest rates until 2012.

(Via Goldman Sachs, Fed Funds Probability Report, 14 June 2010)

