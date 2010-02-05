The Goldman Sachs Guide To Surviving 2010

Here’s a cut of key slides we pulled from Goldman’s massive February ‘Global Themes and Risks’ presentation pack.

Consider it a piece of Goldman’s investor map for 2010.

The survival themes >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”invest-around-exports-and-residential-fixed-investment-since-thats-where-us-growth-will-happen-most-1″

title=”Invest around exports and residential fixed investment since that’s where U.S. growth will happen most.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bf9e60000000000e7e5e1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-bet-against-us-labor-its-a-better-deal-than-ever-for-companies-2″

title=”Don’t bet against U.S. labour, its a better deal than ever for companies.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfa4c00000000008d0e74/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”remember-not-all-commodities-act-alike-metals-are-what-benefit-most-from-the-brics-3″

title=”Remember, not all commodities act alike. Metals are what benefit most from the BRICs.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfa9400000000001bcae7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”energy-and-precious-metals-commodities-look-best-for-2010-4″

title=”Energy and precious metals commodities look best for 2010.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfb3d0000000000c5271d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-bet-on-high-inflation-it-will-remain-very-low-in-2010-so-bet-on-that-5″

title=”Don’t bet on high inflation, it will remain very low in 2010. So bet on that.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfb8e0000000000454645/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-sp500-is-still-cheap-its-price-hasnt-kept-up-with-earnings-and-us-gdp-growth-6″

title=”The S&P500 is still cheap. Its price hasn’t kept up with earnings and U.S. GDP growth.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfbd60000000000fae5ec/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”stocks-look-cheap-against-inflation-too-we-only-expect-2-us-inflation-in-2010-which-might-support-an-18x-pe-7″

title=”Stocks look cheap against inflation too. We only expect 2% U.S. inflation in 2010, which might support an 18x PE.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfc3a0000000000056c47/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”credit-markets-are-working-again-thus-dont-be-so-scared-about-companies-who-need-to-refinance-debt-loads-8″

title=”Credit markets are working again. Thus don’t be so scared about companies who need to refinance debt loads.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfcd00000000000e20a74/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bond-defaults-probably-peaked-which-is-good-news-for-bonds-in-general-9″

title=”Bond defaults probably peaked, which is good news for bonds in general.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bfd0700000000003b309c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”finally-if-you-pick-an-industry-stay-close-to-it-spending-this-year-10″

title=”Finally, if you pick an industry, stay close to IT spending this year.”

content=”Source: Goldman: ‘Global Themes and Risks, February 2010 “

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6bf8d000000000002734ec/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-dont-miss-11″

title=”Now don’t miss”

content=”20 reasons why the economy is dying and not going to recover >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae9e5340000000000fc86e2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.