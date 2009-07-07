Goldman Theft Is What Happens When You Don't Pay Traders Enough

The Reuters reporter who first broke the story of the Goldman guy accused of stealing code was on CNBC this afternoon. You probably know the story by now, but what jumped out at us was the final point he made: that this could be the logical result of what happens when you don’t pay traders enough! Seriously, he says that with around 30 seconds left, and not surprisingly Michelle Caruso Cabrera loves the point.



You got that? Repeal payment restrictions, or traders are gonna screw you over.



