Bears Need To Explain Away The U.S. Trucking Boom

Yesterday we touched on the sudden capacity tightness in U.S. trucking, whereby some were even having trouble finding sufficient trucks to ship cargo. The charts below from Goldman Sachs show this in further detail.



March, April, and May were huge months for U.S. trucking demand, as shown below left. This butted-up against lower U.S. trucking capacity since capacity was slashed by operators during the crisis (not shown). Thus truck rates are rising nicely, as shown below right.

U.S. truck capacity utilization has tightened substantially. This is all a very tangible form of rebounding economic activity.

Industry players have ramped up their new orders for more trucks. From their ground-level perspective, the future will only get better. Sure, they could be wrong, but trucking activity should be incorporated into the debate as to whether the U.S. rebound will sustain itself. Score one for the bulls here.

(Via Goldman, June 2010: Transportation in Pictures – Positive data points in a sea of doubt, Scott Malat CFA, 7 June 2010)

