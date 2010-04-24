Goldman: The REITs Rally Just Died And Commodity Stocks Were Creamed As Well

Wow, these industry performance tables from a Goldman ‘Wavefront Market Monitor’ piece show how the REITs rally was put to an end lately. Office and retail REITs fell last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPX):



Note that commodities related industries such as steel and mining were creamed as well.

Now contrast the above table vs. the three month performance table below. Residential REITs are the top performer in the 3-month chart below, but aren’t even on the map for performance in the chart above. Also, office and retail REITs weren’t doing so badly before. Thus there’s been a big relative performance change for the REITs space.

In fact, overall Industry performance over the last three months (below) has changed a lot in the most recent week (above).

