Goldman: Quantitative Easing Is All Priced In And Bonds Are Peaking

Vincent Fernando, CFA

We highlighted yesterday how Deutsche Bank believes that U.S. treasury yields could fall another 50 basis points (0.50%) due to a fresh bout of quantitative easing (QE) from the Federal Reserve. Societe Generale also has shown how hedge funds have now become net-long U.S. treasuries.

Yet Goldman adds a different angle — Markets are already pricing-in a new round of QE, most importantly the U.S. government bond market. This means that the current U.S. 10-year yield, around 2.5% could actually be the bottom for yields, which means the peak for the government bond rally.

They won’t go down to 2%:

Goldman Sachs’ Michael Vaknin:

Can 10-yr USTs Revisit 2%?

With 10-yr US Treasury yields now back at the 2.50% area, many market participants are now toying with the idea of an extended rally towards 2% and possibly even below. Feeding our GS Bond Sudoku model with our below-consensus US growth forecasts (we expect inflation and growth to average at 0.8% and 1.9% respectively) and our better-than-consensus global growth estimates, suggest a ‘fair value’ of 2.9%. The fact that the 10-yr rate currently trades almost one standard deviation lower suggests that prospects of QE2 are already priced in.

Reinforcing this point, the 5-yr tenor is very depressed relative to 2s and 10s, controlling for macro factors. Even if we account for the risk of a more delayed start to the next tightening cycle in Europe (our baseline calls for renewed tightening mid-next year), the fair value for US Treasuries would fall to 2.6-2.7% – still well above 2%.

Nonetheless, the market is focused on the chance of an extended rally towards 2%. After all, these yield levels were already reached back in Dec-08/Jan-09. Below we argue that benchmarking the current price action to the post-Lehman lows is very deceiving; although the macro backdrop today is broadly the same as in early 2009, risk aversion was materially higher at the time.

It’s all priced-in they say, and if ‘fair value’ for the 10-year is at 2.9% yield, then government bond prices are currently too high and we’re likely near a peak for government bonds.

For some perspective, here’s what’s been the three-decade bull market for 10-year government bonds. The 10-year yield fell from 15.8% to 2.5%:

Chart

(Excerpt above via Goldman Sachs, Global Markets Daily, 1 October 2010)

