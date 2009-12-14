Goldman Sachs: The Little Hoovers Are Multiplying, State Budgets Set To Be Major Economic Drag

Last night we mentioned NY Governor David Patterson, who just announced plans to withhold money from state schools in order to keep The Empire State solvent.



Paul Krugman would refer to him as a little Herbert Hoover for cutting spending during a recessionary, thus creating a drag on an economy that can ill-afford it.

Well, bad news, the little Hoovers are multiplying!

As Goldman Sachs (GS) notes (via ShiftCTRL), all around the coutry, state budgets are being negatively impacted by surprisingly sluggish tax receipts, and that’s going to contribute to lower spending, and that’s going to be a drag on the economy.

Says Goldman:

State budget gaps going into FY 2010 were

even larger than we thought. In April, the

National Conference of State Legislatures

(NCSL) estimated that these gaps totaled $121bn.

This was the latest figure available for our July

analysis, but it has since risen to $146bn.2 In

other words, state governments had to carve out

$25bn more in tax hikes or spending cuts than we

had expected as they finished work on FY 2010

budgets, a figure worth close to 0.2% of GDP.



2. Income and sales tax revenues have started the

fiscal year well below state budget officers’

expectations. In July, we said that these

expectations—up 1.3% for income taxes and 3%

for sales taxes—seemed unrealistically high given

the depth of the recession and the normal

tendency for tax revenues to lag economic turning

points. Data for the third quarter support this

scepticism. As shown in Exhibit 1, year-to-year

changes in both categories were deeply negative

according to the Rockefeller Institute of

Government, which tracks state revenue. Figures

in the national income and product accounts,

which add in local government revenues, were

governments would exert a drag of 0.6-0.7 percentage

points on annualized real GDP growth between mid-

2009 and mid-2010, a period that corresponds to fiscal

year (FY) 2010 for most of these jurisdictions.1 This

projection was predicated on: (1) an observation that

federal fiscal stimulus under the American Recovery

and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) would offset only part

of the shortfalls state governments faced in attempting

to balance their budgets, and (2) a judgment that tax

revenues would continue to fall short of expectations

as the fiscal year unfolded, reflecting the depth of the

recession. Together, these two factors implied the

likelihood of $80-$100bn in fiscal restraint to bring

and keep these budgets in balance.



This estimate is about on track judging from the

also down sharply. This was the basis for our full

fiscal year estimates, and for both categories it is

clear that the year is off to a very weak start. The

evidence on corporate taxes—not shown—is

more mixed but also less important as these levies

comprise only about 4% of state tax revenue.



3. As a result, most budget officers have lowered

their sights on general revenues for FY 2010.

According to the NCSL, 39 states plus Puerto

Rico now expect general revenues to fall in FY

2010, and at least 9 expect setbacks of more than

5%. Of the 10 states indicating that general

revenue might beat their projections, several—

including California—have cited tax law changes

(rather than economic conditions) as the principal

reason. Judging from the data presented in

Exhibit 1, the reduced expectations for the group

as a whole still embody an implicit assumption

that year-to-year tax flows will improve over the

next three quarters. This is not unreasonable for

an economy that is slowly coming back to life, but

the risks still lie to the downside. For example,

the Rockefeller Institute reports that tax flows in

the fourth quarter remain depressed according to

its contacts.



4. Spending has also surprised to the high side.

Although revenue shortfalls have been the main

factor causing budget gaps to reemerge during the

fiscal year, state governments have had to spend

more on Medicaid and other public support

programs, the need for which rises as the

economy weakens. Almost two-fifths of the

states reported this as a problem.



5. Together, surprises on both sides of the ledger

have opened up a new mid-year budget gap of

at least $28bn. We say “at least” because 15

states have not yet revised estimates; the $28bn

figure comes from the other 36 that have done so

(counting Puerto Rico among those that now see

new shortfalls). Of the missing 15, only a few are

apt to avoid midcourse corrections, and some of

the 36 will probably find that their gaps are even

wider than they now anticipate.

