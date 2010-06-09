Goldman: The Global Manufacturing Rebound Is Peaking*

The manufacturing rebound is losing steam. Global manufacturing is still expanding, but there’s been a noticeable change recently:



Goldman:

Following the latest set of manufacturing PMI reports at the start of last week, it looks like the momentum of the cyclical recovery is stalling (Exhibit 1), as described by Alex Kelston in his Global Markets Daily. Under the hood, our all-in Global Leading indicator conveys a similar message of strong growth levels but faltering momentum.

Except in Germany, where perhaps the weak euro and strong Asia demand is keeping things churning:

(Via Goldman Sachs, Tradewinds, Noah Weisberger, 8 June 2010)

