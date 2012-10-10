GOLDMAN: The 27 Best Stocks With Huge Dividends And Giant Buyback Plans

Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr

Goldman Sachs’ Robert D. Boroujerdi and his team recently published the firm’s Income Book, which includes dividend and buyback investment strategies.Their favourite strategy involves buying stocks with a combination of high dividend yields and rich share buyback plans.



Goldman hand-picked 27 buy-rated stocks from across industries. Pharmaceuticals, rail, consumer and financials are all represented.

The list is ranked according to dividend yield plus earnings per share accretion from buybacks.

NOTE: Earnings per share accretion occurs because buybacks lower share counts and therefore boost EPS.

