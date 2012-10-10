GOLDMAN: The 27 Best Stocks With Huge Dividends And Giant Buyback Plans

Goldman Sachs’ Robert D. Boroujerdi and his team recently published the firm’s Income Book, which includes dividend and buyback investment strategies.Their favourite strategy involves buying stocks with a combination of high dividend yields and rich share buyback plans.

Goldman hand-picked 27 buy-rated stocks from across industries.  Pharmaceuticals, rail, consumer and financials are all represented.

The list is ranked according to dividend yield plus earnings per share accretion from buybacks.

NOTE: Earnings per share accretion occurs because buybacks lower share counts and therefore boost EPS.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ticker: TEL

Price Target
$45

Dividend Yield
2.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.7%

Accretion + Yield
5%

Description: TE supplies connectors for the telecommunications industry. It's hiring 3,000 new employees in Bangalore.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Cummins Inc.

Ticker: CMI

Price Target
$116

Dividend Yield
2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3%

Accretion + Yield
5%

Description: Cummins manufactures engines and motor vehicle parts. It just signed a partnership with Hyundai to build mid-range engines.

Source: Goldman Sachs

INVESCO

Ticker: GLW

Price Target
$28.50

Dividend Yield
2.7%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.6%

Accretion + Yield
5.3%

Description: Invesco is an investment management service company. It recently announced it's expanding into India.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Corning Inc.

Ticker: GLW

Price Target
$16

Dividend Yield
2.4%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.2%

Accretion + Yield
5.5%

Description: Corning makes specialty glass and ceramic products. Goldman just upgraded the stock.

Source: Goldman Sachs

St. Jude Medical

Ticker: STJ

Price Target
$48

Dividend Yield
2.1%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.5%

Accretion + Yield
5.6%

Description: St. Jude develops medical technology. Wells Fargo recently reaffirmed the stock's 'outperform' rating.

Source: Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Ticker: JPM

Price Target
$42

Dividend Yield
2.9%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.7%

Accretion + Yield
5.7%

Description: JPMorgan is an investment bank. Seeking Alpha says the stock is 'deeply discounted and ready to soar long term.'

Source: Goldman Sachs

Baxter

Ticker: BAX

Price Target
$68

Dividend Yield
2.5%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.5%

Accretion + Yield
6%

Description: Baxter develops pharmaceutical products. It just set an annual sales-growth target of 5 per cent.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Republic

Ticker: RSG

Price Target
$32

Dividend Yield
3.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.9%

Accretion + Yield
6.2%

Description: Republic is a waste management company. It saw huge YOY Q2 gains.

Source: Goldman Sachs

JM Smucker

Ticker: SJM

Price Target
$90

Dividend Yield
2.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.9%

Accretion + Yield
6.2%

Description: Smucker makes food. It generated $713.0 million cash while it booking net income of $459.1 million in the past year, turning 12.5% of its revenue into free cash flow.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Campbell Soup

Ticker: CPB

Price Target
$39

Dividend Yield
3.4%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.3%

Accretion + Yield
6.7%

Description: Campbell makes food. The stock has rallied on new CEO Denise Morrison's 'aggressive, painful' moves.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Exxon

Ticker: XOM

Price Target
$98

Dividend Yield
2.4%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.7%

Accretion + Yield
7.1%

Description: Exxon is an oil company. It hit a 52-week high on India expansion.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Western Union

Ticker: WU

Price Target
$22

Dividend Yield
2.2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.9%

Accretion + Yield
7.1%

Description: Western Union is a financial transactions company. It's now expanding into Mexico.

Source: Goldman Sachs

CSX

Ticker: CSX

Price Target
$24

Dividend Yield
2.5%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.9%

Accretion + Yield
7.4%

Description: CSX is a rail car manufacturer. It recently upgraded by Bernstein to 'market perform.'

Source: Goldman Sachs

Walgreen

The Blackstone Group

Ticker: PFE

Price Target
$17.50

Dividend Yield
5.4%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.5%

Accretion + Yield
7.9%

Description: Blackstone is a private equity firm. It now the largest home buyer in the country.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Pfizer

Ticker: PFE

Price Target
$28

Dividend Yield
3.2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.8%

Accretion + Yield
7.9%

Description: Pfizer makes drugs. It continues expanding in China, where it just hired 600 new workers.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Williams-Sonoma

Ticker: WSM

Price Target
$48

Dividend Yield
2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%

Accretion + Yield
8.5%

Description: Williams-Sonoma is a retail household products company. It beat on earnings and revenues last quarter.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Validus Holdings

Ticker: VR

Price Target
$40

Dividend Yield
3.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
5.6%

Accretion + Yield
8.5%

Description: Validus is an insurance company. It bought reinsurance competitor Flagstone Re last month for $623 million.

Source: Goldman Sachs

BlackRock

Ticker: BLK

Price Target
$210

Dividend Yield
3.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%

Accretion + Yield
8.5%

Description: BlackRock is a fund manager. It is well positioned to take advantage of new federal hedge fund advertising rules.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Marathon

Ticker: MPC

Price Target
$66

Dividend Yield
2.2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%

Accretion + Yield
8.6%

Description: Marathon is an oil company. It just purchased a refinery from BP.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Norfolks Southern

Ticker: NSC

Price Target
$78

Dividend Yield
3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.7%

Accretion + Yield
9.6%

Description: Norfolk makes rail cars. It remains poised to benefit from natural gas drilling.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Coca-Cola

Ticker: CCE

Price Target
$35

Dividend Yield
3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.7%

Accretion + Yield
9.6%

Description: Coca-Cola makes drinks. It reached a near two-year high last month.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Lowe's

Ticker: LOW

Price Target
$33

Dividend Yield
2.2%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
9.7%

Accretion + Yield
11.8%

Description: Lowe's is a retail home improvement company. S&P recently reaffirmed its A- rating and removed them from their CreditWatch warning list.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Ameriprise

Ticker: AMP

Price Target
$64

Dividend Yield
2.5%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
9.4%

Accretion + Yield
11.9%

Description: Ameriprise is a financial planning company. It's rumoured to be on the verge of purchasing ING.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Time Warner

Ticker: TWX

Price Target
$44

Dividend Yield
2.3%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
11%

Accretion + Yield
13.2%

Description: TimeWarner is a cable and Internet provider. It's up more than 50 per cent in 2012, and is about to add NFL Network.

Source: Goldman Sachs

travellers Inc.

Ticker: TRV

Price Target
$75

Dividend Yield
2.6%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
14.9%

Accretion + Yield
17.5%

Description: Traverlers is an insurance company. It hit an all-time high last month on rising insurance rates.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Assurant Inc.

Ticker: AIZ

Price Target
$45

Dividend Yield
2.1%

EPS Accretion From Buybacks
19.0%

Accretion + Yield
21.1%

Description: Assurant is an insurance company. Fitch recently affirmed two of the company's operating units as 'stable' based on improved financial performance.

Source: Goldman Sachs

