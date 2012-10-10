GOLDMAN: The 27 Best Stocks With Huge Dividends And Giant Buyback Plans

Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr
Goldman Sachs’ Robert D. Boroujerdi and his team recently published the firm’s Income Book, which includes dividend and buyback investment strategies.Their favourite strategy involves buying stocks with a combination of high dividend yields and rich share buyback plans.
Goldman hand-picked 27 buy-rated stocks from across industries. Pharmaceuticals, rail, consumer and financials are all represented.
The list is ranked according to dividend yield plus earnings per share accretion from buybacks.
NOTE: Earnings per share accretion occurs because buybacks lower share counts and therefore boost EPS.
Ticker: TEL
Price Target
$45
Dividend Yield
2.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.7%
Accretion + Yield
5%
Description: TE supplies connectors for the telecommunications industry. It's hiring 3,000 new employees in Bangalore.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CMI
Price Target
$116
Dividend Yield
2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3%
Accretion + Yield
5%
Description: Cummins manufactures engines and motor vehicle parts. It just signed a partnership with Hyundai to build mid-range engines.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GLW
Price Target
$28.50
Dividend Yield
2.7%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.6%
Accretion + Yield
5.3%
Description: Invesco is an investment management service company. It recently announced it's expanding into India.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GLW
Price Target
$16
Dividend Yield
2.4%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.2%
Accretion + Yield
5.5%
Description: Corning makes specialty glass and ceramic products. Goldman just upgraded the stock.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: STJ
Price Target
$48
Dividend Yield
2.1%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.5%
Accretion + Yield
5.6%
Description: St. Jude develops medical technology. Wells Fargo recently reaffirmed the stock's 'outperform' rating.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JPM
Price Target
$42
Dividend Yield
2.9%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.7%
Accretion + Yield
5.7%
Description: JPMorgan is an investment bank. Seeking Alpha says the stock is 'deeply discounted and ready to soar long term.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BAX
Price Target
$68
Dividend Yield
2.5%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.5%
Accretion + Yield
6%
Description: Baxter develops pharmaceutical products. It just set an annual sales-growth target of 5 per cent.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RSG
Price Target
$32
Dividend Yield
3.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.9%
Accretion + Yield
6.2%
Description: Republic is a waste management company. It saw huge YOY Q2 gains.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SJM
Price Target
$90
Dividend Yield
2.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.9%
Accretion + Yield
6.2%
Description: Smucker makes food. It generated $713.0 million cash while it booking net income of $459.1 million in the past year, turning 12.5% of its revenue into free cash flow.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CPB
Price Target
$39
Dividend Yield
3.4%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
3.3%
Accretion + Yield
6.7%
Description: Campbell makes food. The stock has rallied on new CEO Denise Morrison's 'aggressive, painful' moves.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XOM
Price Target
$98
Dividend Yield
2.4%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.7%
Accretion + Yield
7.1%
Description: Exxon is an oil company. It hit a 52-week high on India expansion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WU
Price Target
$22
Dividend Yield
2.2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.9%
Accretion + Yield
7.1%
Description: Western Union is a financial transactions company. It's now expanding into Mexico.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSX
Price Target
$24
Dividend Yield
2.5%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.9%
Accretion + Yield
7.4%
Description: CSX is a rail car manufacturer. It recently upgraded by Bernstein to 'market perform.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Price Target
$17.50
Dividend Yield
5.4%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
2.5%
Accretion + Yield
7.9%
Description: Blackstone is a private equity firm. It now the largest home buyer in the country.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Price Target
$28
Dividend Yield
3.2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
4.8%
Accretion + Yield
7.9%
Description: Pfizer makes drugs. It continues expanding in China, where it just hired 600 new workers.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WSM
Price Target
$48
Dividend Yield
2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%
Accretion + Yield
8.5%
Description: Williams-Sonoma is a retail household products company. It beat on earnings and revenues last quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VR
Price Target
$40
Dividend Yield
3.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
5.6%
Accretion + Yield
8.5%
Description: Validus is an insurance company. It bought reinsurance competitor Flagstone Re last month for $623 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BLK
Price Target
$210
Dividend Yield
3.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%
Accretion + Yield
8.5%
Description: BlackRock is a fund manager. It is well positioned to take advantage of new federal hedge fund advertising rules.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MPC
Price Target
$66
Dividend Yield
2.2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.4%
Accretion + Yield
8.6%
Description: Marathon is an oil company. It just purchased a refinery from BP.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NSC
Price Target
$78
Dividend Yield
3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.7%
Accretion + Yield
9.6%
Description: Norfolk makes rail cars. It remains poised to benefit from natural gas drilling.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CCE
Price Target
$35
Dividend Yield
3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
6.7%
Accretion + Yield
9.6%
Description: Coca-Cola makes drinks. It reached a near two-year high last month.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LOW
Price Target
$33
Dividend Yield
2.2%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
9.7%
Accretion + Yield
11.8%
Description: Lowe's is a retail home improvement company. S&P recently reaffirmed its A- rating and removed them from their CreditWatch warning list.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMP
Price Target
$64
Dividend Yield
2.5%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
9.4%
Accretion + Yield
11.9%
Description: Ameriprise is a financial planning company. It's rumoured to be on the verge of purchasing ING.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TWX
Price Target
$44
Dividend Yield
2.3%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
11%
Accretion + Yield
13.2%
Description: TimeWarner is a cable and Internet provider. It's up more than 50 per cent in 2012, and is about to add NFL Network.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TRV
Price Target
$75
Dividend Yield
2.6%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
14.9%
Accretion + Yield
17.5%
Description: Traverlers is an insurance company. It hit an all-time high last month on rising insurance rates.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AIZ
Price Target
$45
Dividend Yield
2.1%
EPS Accretion From Buybacks
19.0%
Accretion + Yield
21.1%
Description: Assurant is an insurance company. Fitch recently affirmed two of the company's operating units as 'stable' based on improved financial performance.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.