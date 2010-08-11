Goldman Tells Analysts Financial Regulation Won't Affect Their Revenue

Now that Morgan Stanley, Goldman, and Bank of America are expected to be considering spinning off prop trading units because of new financial regulation, news that one of the banks, Goldman, doesn’t expect to lose any revenue because of the reform probably means one of two things.



Either the bank is not going to spin off prop trading because they’ve read the bill and found that they are not in violation of the Volcker Rule or any rules prohibiting prop trading. Or they’re just being optimistic about new clients, or replacement trading desks.

Because recently, top Goldman executives privately advised analysts that the bank did not expect the reform measure to cost it any revenue.

According to LATimes:

“The statement was perhaps surprising in its level of conviction,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Guy Moszkowski wrote in a note to clients, “but we’ve learned to take such judgments from GS very seriously.”

“We think we are well positioned to be a market leader under the new rules,” said Jack McCabe, co-head of Goldman’s derivatives clearing service business.

