Goldman Takes A Random Stab At How Much Of Their Revenue Comes From Derivatives, Says 25%-35%

Goldman responded to the FCIC’s questions about how much of several banks’ revenues come from derivatives-based products last week by telling them, such a number is more or less useless, because the bank really has no idea how much of their revenue comes from derivatives. But maybe it’s something like 25%-35%?



From the Wall Street Journal:

Based on the percentages provided by Goldman [in a memo on Thursday to the FCIC containing an analysis of derivatives-based revenue at Goldman from 2006 through 2009], such businesses generated $11.3 billion to $15.9 billion of the company’s $45.17 billion in net revenue for 2009.

The real question here is where the number 25-35% came from. Goldman told the FCIC that their traders don’t separate derivatives from other products, so the number is just a “best guess.” They really have no idea how much of their revenue comes from derivatives.

Goldman cited credit-trading desks that are separated by industry group, adding that traders are indifferent to whether they are selling clients a bond or a credit derivative. As a result, separating the revenue among the two product lines is useless.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.