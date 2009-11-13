Goldman Saves Kittens!

Hate on Goldman all you want, but this time, the firm has performed a good deed that is hard to argue against: saving kittens.



FT Alphaville: Earlier on Thursday, FT Alphaville cited a report from New York that Goldman Sachs had failed to pay veterinary bills for a bundle of kittens born at one of its under-construction buildings. We can now happily report that the bank has paid the fees and homes have been found.

Says a Goldman spokesman:

“They are now the luckiest kittens in Manhattan.”

