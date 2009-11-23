Goldman Super Bullish On China

Goldman’s latest weekly update highlights the firm’s still-bullish view on Chinese markets. Their base case forecast for Shanghai’s CSI 300 provides for 18.4% upside.



They also tempt investors with a ‘Liquidity Overshoot’ scenario that forecasts a potential 46% upside. This essentially gives institutional investors intellectual cover for a further China punt.

Still, note that a CSI300 rally in July/August came collapsing down, and this recent second rally has thus far failed to break the last rally’s early-August high. These liquidity-driven ‘investment’ arguments might be starting to wear thin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.