Goldman Sues Seven Top Executives Who Were Poached By Credit Suisse

A poached egg

Photo: AP

Goldman Sachs is suing seven executives for abruptly leaving the company for Credit Suisse.In their lawsuit, Goldman says Credit Suisse induced the team with tens of millions of dollars, according to Reuters.



One of the men, David Greene, apparently said that Credit Suisse agreed to pay him $11 million if he left Goldman.

We asked Goldman PR what the executives did that was legally wrong. Maybe they violated a non-compete?

A Goldman spokesman said they are declining to comment.

The other defendants are Craig Savage, Andrew Thompson, Sharran Srivatsaa, John Pitt, Stephanie Dennard and Kim Tyson. They all left Goldman on February 5th.

Read the full story in Reuters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.