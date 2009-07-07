Goldman: Stolen Code Can Be Used To Manipulate Markets

Shut up Goldman Sachs (GS)! You’re playing right into the hands of all your enemies and everyone who believes you know how to manipulate the stock market:



Bloomberg: At a court appearance July 4 in Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Facciponti told a federal judge that Aleynikov’s alleged theft poses a risk to U.S. markets. Aleynikov transferred the code, which is worth millions of dollars, to a computer server in Germany, and others may have had access to it, Facciponti said, adding that New York-based Goldman Sachs may be harmed if the software is disseminated.

“The bank has raised the possibility that there is a danger that somebody who knew how to use this program could use it to manipulate markets in unfair ways,” Facciponti said, according to a recording of the hearing made public yesterday. “The copy in Germany is still out there, and we at this time do not know who else has access to it.”

And by “somebody who knew how to use this program” do they mean themselves?

