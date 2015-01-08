GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks On The Market

Goldman Sach’s David Kostin sees the S&P 500 climbing to 2,100 in 2015, which represents a measly 4% return.

He obviously thinks some stocks will do much better than other. For the year he thinks tech, energy and telecom sector stocks will lead the way.

Kostin’s new quarterly chartbook includes a list of 40 stocks offering the most upside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets.

