GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

The S&P 500 has gained 7% so far this year.
Despite what has been a 200% rally in the market since early 2009, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin believes the S&P still has the ability to go from 1,960 today to 2,050 by the end of the year. From there, Kostin sees it going to 2,200 by the end of 2016.
While further gains in the market are likely to be modest, some stocks are certainly going to outperform others.
Kostin’s new quarterly chartbook includes a list of 40 stocks offering the most upside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets.
There are a significant number of oil and gas companies including Halliburton, Cabot and Alcoa inc. Also on this quarter’s list of the stocks with the biggest upside are tech high-flyers like Amazon and salesforce.com.
Ticker: DOW
Price as of September 30: $US52.44
Upside to target: 24.0%
Comment: The company reported $US0.74 per share on an adjusted basis in the second quarter, a 16% year-over-year gain.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMZN
Price as of September 30: $US322.44
Upside to target: 24.1%
Comment: 'We've recently introduced Sunday delivery coverage to 25% of the U.S. population, launched European cross-border Two-Day Delivery for Prime, launched Prime Music with over one million songs, created three original kids TV series, added world-class parental controls to Fire TV with FreeTime, and launched Kindle Unlimited, an eBook subscription service,' founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in Amazon's second quarter earnings statement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NFX
Price as of September 30: $US37.07
Upside to target: 24.1%
Comment: In July, Newfield Exploration increased its capital investment outlook for 2014 by $US100 million to $US1.7 billion, reflecting a surge in the pace of their drilling.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AA
Price as of September 30: $US16.09
Upside to target: 24.3%
Comment: Alcoa will buy Firth Rixson, a global jet engine component leader. The acquisition is expected to contribute $US1.6 billion in incremental revenues and $US350 million EBITDA in 2016.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AN
Price as of September 30: $US50.31
Upside to target: 25.2%
Comment: Last week, America's largest automotive retailer reported that new unit vehicle sales in September 2014 sales were up 24,081, a 16% year-over-year increase.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLB
Price as of September 30: $US101.69
Upside to target: 25.9%
Comment: Schlumberger CEO Paal Kibsgaard said in its second quarter earnings statement: 'Strong Schlumberger second-quarter results were driven by significantly higher activity both offshore and in key land markets. Growth was strongest internationally as activity rebounded in a number of regions but North America was also markedly higher with strength offshore and extremely solid progress on land in spite of the Canadian break-up.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AVB
Price as of September 30: $US140.97
Upside to target: 27.0%
Comment: Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $US1.21, compared to $US0.28 in the same period in 2013 - an increase of 332.1%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DLPH
Price as of September 30: $US61.34
Upside to target: 27.2%
Comment: Delphi had a record Q2 performance, with 5% revenue growth and 15% EPS growth from last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UHS
Price as of September 30: $US104.50
Upside to target: 27.3%
Comment: The company was added to the S&P 500 index in September.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TMO
Price as of September 30: $US121.70
Upside to target: 27.4%
Comment: Its second quarter revenue jumped 33% from the same period last year to $US4.32 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DGX
Price as of September 30: $US60.68
Upside to target: 28.5%
Comment: 'We restored growth in the quarter, as revenues grew 5% and EPS grew 2%,' CEO Steve Rusckowski said in the second quarter earnings presentation. We saw strong testing growth in infectious disease, prescription drug monitoring and general health and wellness, and launched our OncoVantage solid tumour cancer panel through an exclusive relationship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CRM
Price as of September 30: $US57.53
Upside to target: 28.6%
Comment: 'Salesforce.com continues to be the fastest growing top 10 software company with 38% year-over-year growth in revenue, and more than 30% year-over-year growth in deferred revenue and operating cash flow in the second quarter,' said Marc Benioff , Chairman and CEO, in the fiscal 2015 Q2 results.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LEN
Price as of September 30: $US38.83
Upside to target: 28.8%
Comment: The company saw new orders of 5,889 homes in Q3, up 23% from the previous quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UTX
Price as of September 30: $US105.60
Upside to target: 29.7%
Comment: 'We saw a fourth consecutive quarter of organic sales growth, along with strong margin expansion,' Louis Chenevert, UTC Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said in its second quarter earnings statement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KMI
Price as of September 30: $US38.34
Upside to target: 30.4%
Comment: In September, Kinder received a
long-term transportation agreement from NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals) to transport ethane and ethane-propane mixtures from the Utica shale area through its previously announced Utica To Ontario Pipeline Access (UTOPIA) project.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PVH
Price as of September 30: $US121.15
Upside to target: 30.4%
Comment: 'We believe we are well-positioned to achieve earnings per share growth on a non-GAAP basis in excess of 15% for the second half of the year, as we anniversary our strategic investments in our acquired businesses, introduce our new Fall Calvin Klein jeanswear product and presentations at retail, and experience improving trends in our Southern European business,' Emanuel Chirico, Chairman and CEO, said in the second quarter earnings release.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NBL
Price as of September 30: $US68.36
Upside to target: 31.7%
Comment: 'Our Gulf of Mexico program has built significant momentum with a commercial oil discovery at Katmai, as well as by adding a significant new lease position with attractive and sizeable prospects,' said chairman and CEO Charles D. Davidson in the second quarter earnings release.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MYL
Price as of September 30: $US45.49
Upside to target: 31.9%
Comment: Mylan raised its third quarter diluted EPS guidance to the range of $US1.12 to $US1.16 per share from $US0.90 to $US0.95.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WYNN
Price as of September 30: $US187.08
Upside to target: 32.0%
Comment: In September, Wynn Resorts won the gaming licence for the Greater Boston (Region A) region, which is expected to facilitate the construction of a $US1.6 billion, five-star international destination.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EOG
Price as of September 30: $US99.02
Upside to target: 32.3%
Comment: EOG recorded 33% YoY U.S. crude oil growth and 17% total production growth.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CMI
Price as of September 30: $US131.98
Upside to target: 32.6%
Comment: Sales grew 10% in Q1 and 7% in Q2 this year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SPG
Price as of September 30: $US164.42
Upside to target: 33.2%
Comment: The second quarter was 'an eventful quarter with our completion of the Washington Prime Group spin-off and the re-launch of our brand,' said David Simon, chairman and CEO, in the second quarter earnings statement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BHI
Price as of September 30: $US65.06
Upside to target: 33.7%
Comment: 'This quarter we delivered record revenue and a 15% sequential increase in adjusted profit from operations,' said Martin Craighead, chairman and CEO, in the second quarter earnings statement.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PXD
Price as of September 30: $US196.97
Upside to target: 34.0%
Comment: The company closed the sale of its Barnett Shale assets in North Texas to an undisclosed private party for cash proceeds of $US155 million in September.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SWN
Price as of September 30: $US34.95
Upside to target: 34.5%
Comment: 'We had a top-tier second quarter, led by solid performance from our core Marcellus and Fayetteville shale assets, which continued to deliver more production with less capital,' CEO Steve Mueller said. 'Because of this ongoing efficiency, we have raised our production guidance for the second half of the year.'
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CNX
Price as of September 30: $US37.86
Upside to target: 34.7%
Comment: The company elected two additional board members in October.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HAL
Price as of September 30: $US64.51
Upside to target: 34.9%
Comment: 'In North America, second quarter revenue increased 11% and operating income was up 31% compared to the first quarter of 2014, outpacing a 4% increase in the United States land rig count,' CEO Dave Lesar said in the earnings release.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MNST
Price as of September 30: $US91.67
Upside to target: 36.4%
Comment: Coca-Cola bought a 16.7% equity stake in Monster Beverage in August.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COG
Price as of September 30: $US32.69
Upside to target: 37.7%
Comment: Cabot has provided 2
014 production growth guidance of 28% - 41% and initial 2015 production growth guidance of 20% - 30%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PCAR
Price as of September 30: $US56.88
Upside to target: 40.7%
Comment: PACCAR earned $US319.2 million ($.90 per diluted share) during the second quarter of 2014, up 9 per cent from the same period in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: F
Price as of September 30: $US14.79
Upside to target: 42.0%
Comment: Although September auto sales were down overall, Ford's Fusion and Explorer models posted year-over-year record sales in August.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GM
Price as of September 30: $US31.94
Upside to target: 50.3%
Comment: GM's sales in September were up 19% compared with last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RRC
Price as of September 30: $US67.81
Upside to target: 51.9%
Comment: The company's production volumes reached a record high in the second quarter, averaging 1,105 Mmcfe per day, a 21% increase over the comparable period last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GT
Price as of September 30: $US22.59
Upside to target: 59.4%
Comment: Goodyear saw record second quarter earnings of $US208 million (up 2%) in North America, while Europe, Middle East and Africa earnings more than doubled to $US117 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DAL
Price as of September 30: $US36.15
Upside to target: 74.3%
Comment: 'Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for the month of September increased 2.0 per cent year over year as continued corporate and domestic strength offset pressure on international unit revenues,' the company noted.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KORS
Price as of September 30: $US71.39
Upside to target: 100.3%
Comment: The company issued a secondary public offering of 11,629,627 ordinary shares by Sportswear Holdings Limited at a price of $US76.75 per share in September.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley: Here Are The 16 Best Stocks For Playing The American Shale Boom »
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.