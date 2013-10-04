GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

It’s no great secret that the stock market has had a record-breaking 2013.

And Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin doesn’t see it stopping any time soon. In his new monthly chartbook, Kostin tells clients Goldman “expects the S&P 500 will reach 1750 in the next three months (+4.1%), and 1900 at year-end 2014 (+13.0%).”

The continued market rally will be bolstered by financial and industrial stocks, Kostin notes.

He also lays out the 40 cheapest stocks on the market right now, ranging up to 69.5% upside to Goldman’s price target.

We pulled the top 20.