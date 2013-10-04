GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

It’s no great secret that the stock market has had a record-breaking 2013.
And Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin doesn’t see it stopping any time soon. In his new monthly chartbook, Kostin tells clients Goldman “expects the S&P 500 will reach 1750 in the next three months (+4.1%), and 1900 at year-end 2014 (+13.0%).”
The continued market rally will be bolstered by financial and industrial stocks, Kostin notes.
He also lays out the 40 cheapest stocks on the market right now, ranging up to 69.5% upside to Goldman’s price target.
We pulled the top 20.
Ticker: VTR
Recent price: $US61.50
Upside to target: 26.8%
Last month the company announced it would keep its dividend steady, at $US0.67 per share.
Ticker: CNX
Recent price: $US33.65
Upside to target: 27.8%
Goldman recently wrote, 'The coal sector continues to face challenges including coal plant retirements, high net debt levels and commodity prices below historical averages. But we see some reasons for optimism, including the bottoming of met coal prices, YTD underperformance versus the S&P500 of 44% and some strong company-specific ideas,' like at CONSOL.
Ticker: CSCO
Recent price: $US23.43
Upside to target: 28.0%
Shares of Cisco are up almost 15% year to date.
Ticker: ESRX
Recent price: $US61.80
Upside to target: 29.4%
In the second quarter, Express Scripts reported net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders of $558.3 million.
Ticker: MNST
Recent price: $US52.25
Upside to target: 30.1%
Monster has put up earnings-per-share growth at around 20% annually in the last five years.
Ticker: SPG
Recent price: $US148.23
Upside to target: 30.2%
Shares of SPG -- which owns many regional malls -- have dropped 5% year to date.
Ticker: ESV
Recent price: $US53.75
Upside to target: 30.2%
Ensco remains 'well positioned to benefit from the recent strength in the offshore (oil) markets,' according to Zacks.
Ticker: HAL
Recent price: $US48.15
Upside to target: 30.8%
Shares of Halliburton are up almost 40% year to date.
Ticker: WYN
Recent price: $US60.97
Upside to target: $US31.2
In the second quarter, the hotel company reported that total system revenue jumped 10% from the year-previous quarter.
Ticker: CAG
Recent price: $US30.34
Upside to target: 31.8%
On Sept. 26, ConAgra declared a dividend of $0.25 per share.
Ticker: CAM
Recent price: $US58.37
Upside to target: 31.9%
The oil company's stock stayed stagnant from February to mid-July before falling off after reporting earnings. Now momentum has improved, according to Street Authority.
Ticker: PVH
Recent price: $US118.69
Upside to target: 34.8%
While most retail stocks tumbled with the government shutdown, shares of PVH -- parent of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger -- rose 4%.
Ticker: R
Recent price: $US59.70
Upside to target: 35.7%
Ryder System shares are up 19% year to date.
Ticker: ANF
Recent price: $US35.37
Upside to target: 38.5%
Abercrombie stock has had a rough 2013, down 24% year to date.
Ticker: SWN
Recent price: $US36.38
Upside to target: 40.2%
Southwestern, like other American natural gas companies, has enjoyed a huge boom in production. 'As recently as October 2005, we were importing 4.56 million barrels of petroleum-based products per day, while exporting just 871 thousand barrels of product... As of last month, we exported 1.1 million more barrels of petroleum-based products per day than we import,' wrote Motley Fool's Brian Stoffel.
Ticker: FSLR
Recent price: $US40.21
Upside to target: 44.2%
Shares of First Solar are up 35% year to date.
Ticker: TSO
Recent price: $US43.98
Upside to target: 47.8%
The stock has dropped 34% since its May high.
Ticker: MPC
Recent price: $US64.32
Upside to target: 69.5%
Marathon is off 30% from its March highs. Also, the nation's fourth biggest refiner announced recently that it would add $US2 billion to its stock buyback plan.
