GOLDMAN: These Are The 12 Cheapest Stocks In America

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Goldman Sachs sees a strong year ahead for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 closing 2013 at 1,575.The team led by David Kostin isn’t alarmed by market’s recent increased volatility, stating that “the market has traded in a wide range reflecting investor uncertainty,” which they expect will dissipate once a solution to the Fiscal Cliff is reached.



In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin identifies the stocks with the “most upside to Goldman Sachs target price.”

We pulled the top 12 stocks on the list, which offer 33 per cent to 50 per cent upside relative to their current prices.

