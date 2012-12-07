GOLDMAN: These Are The 12 Cheapest Stocks In America

Lucas Kawa
Goldman Sachs sees a strong year ahead for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 closing 2013 at 1,575.The team led by David Kostin isn’t alarmed by market’s recent increased volatility, stating that “the market has traded in a wide range reflecting investor uncertainty,” which they expect will dissipate once a solution to the Fiscal Cliff is reached.

In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin identifies the stocks with the “most upside to Goldman Sachs target price.”

We pulled the top 12 stocks on the list, which offer 33 per cent to 50 per cent upside relative to their current prices.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Ticker: GT

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $12.77

Price Target: $17.00

Upside to Target: 33.1 per cent

Goodyear manufactures and distributes tires for automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, SUVs, race cars, and more.

Devon Energy Corp.

Ticker: DVN

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $53.12

Price Target: $73.00

Upside to Target: 37.4 per cent

Devon Energy engages in oil & gas exploration, production, and property acquisition.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Ticker: NOV

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $68.14

Price Target: $95.00

Upside to Target: 39.4 per cent

National Oilwell Varco manufactures mechanical components an assortment of drilling rigs.

Prudential Financial Inc.

Ticker: PRU

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $52.22

Price Target: $73.00

Upside to Target: 39.8 per cent

Prudential offers retirement, insurance, and investment solutions for individual and institutional customers.

Williams Companies Inc.

Ticker: WMB

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $32.09

Price Target: $45.00

Upside to Target: 40.2 per cent

Williams Companies primarily engages in the transmission of natural gas, and operates pipelines from the Gulf of Mexico to Alberta's oil sands.

Apollo Group

Ticker: APOL

Rating: Neutral

Current Price: $20.48

Price Target: $29.00

Upside to Target: 41.6 per cent

The Apollo Group owns multiple for-profit educational institutions, including the University of Phoenix.

Jabil Circuit Inc.

Ticker: JBL

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $18.67

Price Target: $27.00

Upside to Target: 44.6 per cent

Jabil provides electronic engineering and manufacturing services.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Ticker: OI

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $19.21

Price Target: $28.00

Upside to Target: 45.8 per cent

Owens-Illinois manufactures packaging products and specialises in the production of glass containers.

Teradata Corp.

Ticker: TDC

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $58.05

Price Target: $85.00

Upside to Target: 46.4 per cent

Teradata sells database software to many industries, including retail, communications, and financial services.

Joy Global Inc.

Ticker: JOY

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $55.93

Price Target: $82.00

Upside to Target: 46.6 per cent

Joy Global manufactures equipment for the mining industry.

Newfield Exploration Co.

Ticker: NFX

Rating: Neutral

Current Price: $24.77

Price Target: $37.00

Upside to Target: 49.4 per cent

Newfield is an oil & gas exploration company.

Halliburton

Ticker: HAL

Rating: Buy

Current Price: $33.28

Price Target: $50.00

Upside to Target: 50.2 per cent

Halliburton provides products and services used for oil & gas exploration in over 70 countries.

