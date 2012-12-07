GOLDMAN: These Are The 12 Cheapest Stocks In America

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images
Goldman Sachs sees a strong year ahead for U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 closing 2013 at 1,575.The team led by David Kostin isn’t alarmed by market’s recent increased volatility, stating that “the market has traded in a wide range reflecting investor uncertainty,” which they expect will dissipate once a solution to the Fiscal Cliff is reached.
In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin identifies the stocks with the “most upside to Goldman Sachs target price.”
We pulled the top 12 stocks on the list, which offer 33 per cent to 50 per cent upside relative to their current prices.
Ticker: GT
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $12.77
Price Target: $17.00
Upside to Target: 33.1 per cent
Goodyear manufactures and distributes tires for automobiles, commercial trucks, light trucks, SUVs, race cars, and more.
Ticker: DVN
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $53.12
Price Target: $73.00
Upside to Target: 37.4 per cent
Devon Energy engages in oil & gas exploration, production, and property acquisition.
Ticker: NOV
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $68.14
Price Target: $95.00
Upside to Target: 39.4 per cent
National Oilwell Varco manufactures mechanical components an assortment of drilling rigs.
Ticker: PRU
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $52.22
Price Target: $73.00
Upside to Target: 39.8 per cent
Prudential offers retirement, insurance, and investment solutions for individual and institutional customers.
Ticker: WMB
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $32.09
Price Target: $45.00
Upside to Target: 40.2 per cent
Williams Companies primarily engages in the transmission of natural gas, and operates pipelines from the Gulf of Mexico to Alberta's oil sands.
Ticker: APOL
Rating: Neutral
Current Price: $20.48
Price Target: $29.00
Upside to Target: 41.6 per cent
The Apollo Group owns multiple for-profit educational institutions, including the University of Phoenix.
Ticker: JBL
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $18.67
Price Target: $27.00
Upside to Target: 44.6 per cent
Jabil provides electronic engineering and manufacturing services.
Ticker: OI
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $19.21
Price Target: $28.00
Upside to Target: 45.8 per cent
Owens-Illinois manufactures packaging products and specialises in the production of glass containers.
Ticker: TDC
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $58.05
Price Target: $85.00
Upside to Target: 46.4 per cent
Teradata sells database software to many industries, including retail, communications, and financial services.
Ticker: JOY
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $55.93
Price Target: $82.00
Upside to Target: 46.6 per cent
Joy Global manufactures equipment for the mining industry.
Ticker: NFX
Rating: Neutral
Current Price: $24.77
Price Target: $37.00
Upside to Target: 49.4 per cent
Newfield is an oil & gas exploration company.
Ticker: HAL
Rating: Buy
Current Price: $33.28
Price Target: $50.00
Upside to Target: 50.2 per cent
Halliburton provides products and services used for oil & gas exploration in over 70 countries.
