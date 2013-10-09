GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

IMDB / Discovery Channel Deadliest Catch is awesome. Discovery Channel shares, not so much.

Despite all of the uncertainties in the world today, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin sees the S&P 500 rallying to 1,750 by the end of the year.

But Kostin’s team doesn’t think every stock is a winner.

In his latest US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin provides a list of the 40 stocks with the most downside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets.

Companies in the IT, Industrials and Materials sectors seem most vulnerable to selling, and the most overvalued stock could potentially fall over 36% to reach its fair value.

We pulled the top 20 from Kostin’s list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.