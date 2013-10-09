GOLDMAN: Here Are The 20 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

Despite all of the uncertainties in the world today, Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin sees the S&P 500 rallying to 1,750 by the end of the year.
But Kostin’s team doesn’t think every stock is a winner.
In his latest US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin provides a list of the 40 stocks with the most downside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets.
Companies in the IT, Industrials and Materials sectors seem most vulnerable to selling, and the most overvalued stock could potentially fall over 36% to reach its fair value.
We pulled the top 20 from Kostin’s list.
Ticker: TSS
Recent Price: $US29.40
Downside: 15%
The company, which processes credit card and merchant payments, announced third quarter dividends of 0.10 a share payable on October 1st.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CF
Recent Price: $US215.28
Downside: 15.1%
As nitrogen and and phosphate prices fell, the fertiliser company's profits dropped last quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PH
Recent Price: $106.50
Downside: 15.4%
As U.S. manufacturing slows, the aerospace company lowered its guidance for the comping quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PGR
Recent Price: $26.99
Downside: 15.5%
The insurance company reported a 51% year-on-year drop in net income, as premiums from its auto policies dropped.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HSP
Recent Price: $US39.32
Downside: 15.9%
The pharma company expanded globally into India and Europe, with its Inflectra product becoming Europe's first biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MSFT
Recent Price: $33.63
Downside: 15.9%
It was an eventful September for Microsoft. The company announced the departure of its CEO Steve Ballmer as well as its acquisition of Nokia's devices and patents businesses.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DISCA
Recent Price: $80.57
Downside: 15.9%
The company's $US500 million investment into the Oprah Winfrey Network finally began to pay off after four years.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CELG
Recent Price: $156.08
Downside: 16.3%
The biotech company is scheduled to go ex-dividend on the 8th of this month.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MOS
Recent Price: $46.24
Downside: 18.6%
As potash and phosphate sales softened, the company dropped its quarterly sales forecast to to 2.6 to 2.8 million tons from 2.9 to 3.3 million tons.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HPQ
Recent Price: $20.98
Downside: 19.0%
The company's fourth quarter forecast missed analyst estimates and it lowered growth forecasts as demand for personal computers and lower business spending has softened.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SYMC
Recent Price: $25.00
Downside: 19.2%
Morgan Stanley downgraded the Internet security stock to Equal-Weight for lacking near-term catalysts.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MU
Recent Price: $18.72
Downside: 19.9%
The semiconductors company's shares surged 57% in the first quarter, and Boston-based hedge fund Baupost bought a $US595 million stake in it soon after.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BSX
Recent Price: $11.66
Downside: 19.9%
As hospitals cut down on spending, demand for medical devices has dropped, causing a drop in sales for producers like Boston Scientific.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FMC
Recent Price: $71.37
Downside: 21.9%
The agricultural chemicals company has traded ex-dividend since late last month on its 0.135 quarterly dividend.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CLF
Recent Price: $21.25
Downside: 26.8%
The mining company's margins have been impacted by lower iron ore prices.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVC
Recent Price: $16.84
Downside: 28.7%
The cable company's shareholders Paulson & Co. and Gamco Investors announced a potential sale of the company in August as its valuation surged to $US4.8 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
Recent Price: $22.85
Downside: 30.2%
The chip-maker announced a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share last month, payable on Dec. 1, 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: X
Recent Price: $21.62
Downside: 36.9%
The steel maker has posted losses over the past four years due to lower steel prices and price competition from imports. It is expected to post a loss of $US188.5 million in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
