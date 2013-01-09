GOLDMAN: These Are The 23 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Big Buyback Plans

Photo: Screenhot via AnyClip

In a recent Portfolio Manager Action Alert note, Goldman Sachs’ Robert Boroujerdi makes his case for income stocks.He calls his specific strategy the “social contract” i.e. companies that should offer returns of at least 5 per cent in 2013 through dividends and accretive buybacks.



Boroujerdi like these stocks because companies have the capacity to pay, investors demand them, and they look more attractive than bonds.

Goldman identified 23 buy-rated stocks from various sectors.

NOTE: Earnings per share accretion occurs because buybacks lower share counts and therefore boost EPS. All EPS accretion due to share share count change represents a 2013 estimate.



Assurant Inc. Ticker: AIZ

Price Target

$45.00 Dividend Yield

2.6 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

13.8 per cent Accretion + Yield

16.4 per cent Description: Assurant is an insurance company. Source: Goldman Sachs Domtar Corp. Ticker: UFS

Price Target

$89.00 Dividend Yield

2.1 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

13.5 per cent Accretion + Yield

15.6 per cent Description: Domtar Corp provides paper, packaging, and environmental services. Source: Goldman Sachs Validus Holdings Ticker: VR

Price Target

$44.00 Dividend Yield

3.3 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

10.6 per cent Accretion + Yield

13.9 per cent Description: Validus is an insurance company. It bought reinsurance competitor Flagstone Re last year for $623 million. Source: Goldman Sachs Coca-Cola Enterprises Ticker: CCE

Price Target

$39.00 Dividend Yield

2.6 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

11.1 per cent Accretion + Yield

13.7 per cent Description: Coca-Cola is a marketer, producer, and distributor of Coca-Cola products including Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Ocean Spray, Monster etc. Source: Goldman Sachs Wyndham Worldwide Corp. Ticker: WYN

Price Target

$62.50 Dividend Yield

2.0 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

9.8 per cent Accretion + Yield

11.8 per cent Description: Wyndham Worldwide is the holding company for leisure, lodging, and gaming companies like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Group RCI etc. Source: Goldman Sachs HollyFrontier Corporation Ticker: HFC

Price Target

$69.00 Dividend Yield

8.4 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

3.5 per cent

Accretion + Yield

11.9 per cent Description: HollyFrontier Corp is a refiner and distributor of petroleum and petroleum products. It is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Source: Goldman Sachs Lowe's Companies Ticker: LOW

Price Target

$38.50 Dividend Yield

2.2 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

8.0 per cent Accretion + Yield

10.2 per cent Description: Lowe's is a retail home improvement company. Source: Goldman Sachs Ameriprise Financial Ticker: AMP

Price Target

$64 Dividend Yield

2.9 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

5.6 per cent

Accretion + Yield

8.5 per cent Description: Ameriprise is a financial planning company that is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Source: Goldman Sachs Marathon Petroleum Corp. Ticker: MPC

Price Target

$87.00 Dividend Yield

2.7 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

5.9 per cent Accretion + Yield

8.6 per cent Description: Marathon is an oil company. It just purchased a refinery from BP. Source: Goldman Sachs Norfolk Southern Corp. Ticker: NSC

Price Target

$67.00 Dividend Yield

3.3 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

5.2 per cent Accretion + Yield

8.4 per cent Description: Norfolk makes rail cars. It remains poised to benefit from natural gas drilling. Source: Goldman Sachs AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Ticker: AXS

Price Target

$43.00 Dividend Yield

2.8 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

5.4 per cent Accretion + Yield

8.2 per cent Description: Bermuda based AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company and provides non-life insurance globally. Source: Goldman Sachs Fifth Third Bancorp Ticker: FITB

Price Target

$17.50 Dividend Yield

2.9 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

5.2 per cent Accretion + Yield

8.2 per cent Description: FIfth Third Bancorp is an Ohio based bank holding company. Source: Goldman Sachs Applied Materials Inc. Ticker: AMAT

Price Target

$13.00 Dividend Yield

3.1 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

4.7 per cent Accretion + Yield

7.8 per cent Description: Applied Materials is a semiconductor maker that is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Source: Goldman Sachs Pfizer Ticker: PFE

Price Target

$30.00 Dividend Yield

3.7 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

3.9 per cent Accretion + Yield

7.7 per cent Description: American multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer is headquartered in New York City. Source: Goldman Sachs JP Morgan Ticker: JPM

Price Target

$52.00 Dividend Yield

3.1 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

4.5 per cent Accretion + Yield

7.6 per cent Description: JPMorgan is an investment bank. Source: Goldman Sachs Dell Ticker: DELL

Price Target

$13.00 Dividend Yield

3.0 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

4.5 per cent Accretion + Yield

7.5 per cent Description: Dell is an American multinational computer technology company headquartered in Texas. Source: Goldman Sachs Republic Services Ticker: RSG

Price Target

$37.00 Dividend Yield

3.2 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

3.1 per cent Accretion + Yield

6.4 per cent Description: Republic is a waste management company. Source: Goldman Sachs Prudential Financial Inc. Ticker: PRU

Price Target

$73.00 Dividend Yield

3.3 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

2.9 per cent Accretion + Yield

6.1 per cent Description: Prudential Financial provides life insurance and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey. Source: Goldman Sachs BlackRock Ticker: BLK

Price Target

$220.00 Dividend Yield

3.2 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

2.7 per cent Accretion + Yield

5.9 per cent Description: BlackRock is a fund manager headquartered in New York City. Source: Goldman Sachs CSX Corp. Ticker: CSX

Price Target

$23.00 Dividend Yield

2.8 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

2.9 per cent Accretion + Yield

5.7 per cent Description: CSX is a rail car manufacturer and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Source: Goldman Sachs Corning Inc. Ticker: GLW

Price Target

$14.50 Dividend Yield

2.8 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

2.7 per cent Accretion + Yield

5.5 per cent Description: Corning makes specialty glass and ceramic products and is headquartered in Corning, New York. Source: Goldman Sachs The travellers Companies Inc. Ticker: TRV

Price Target

$83.00 Dividend Yield

2.6 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

2.9 per cent Accretion + Yield

5.5 per cent Description: The travellers Companies Inc. is an insurance company headquartered in New York City. Source: Goldman Sachs Comcast Corp. Ticker: CMCSA

Price Target

$42.00 Dividend Yield

2.2 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

3.2 per cent Accretion + Yield

Comcast Corp. Ticker: CMCSA

Price Target

$42.00 Dividend Yield

2.2 per cent EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change

3.2 per cent Accretion + Yield

5.4 per cent Description: Comcast provides entertainment products and communications services and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Source: Goldman Sachs

