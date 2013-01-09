GOLDMAN: These Are The 23 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Big Buyback Plans

Photo: Screenhot via AnyClip
In a recent Portfolio Manager Action Alert note, Goldman Sachs’ Robert Boroujerdi makes his case for income stocks.He calls his specific strategy the “social contract” i.e. companies that should offer returns of at least 5 per cent in 2013 through dividends and accretive buybacks.
Boroujerdi like these stocks because companies have the capacity to pay, investors demand them, and they look more attractive than bonds.
Goldman identified 23 buy-rated stocks from various sectors.
NOTE: Earnings per share accretion occurs because buybacks lower share counts and therefore boost EPS. All EPS accretion due to share share count change represents a 2013 estimate.
Ticker: AIZ
Price Target
$45.00
Dividend Yield
2.6 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
13.8 per cent
Accretion + Yield
16.4 per cent
Description: Assurant is an insurance company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UFS
Price Target
$89.00
Dividend Yield
2.1 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
13.5 per cent
Accretion + Yield
15.6 per cent
Description: Domtar Corp provides paper, packaging, and environmental services.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VR
Price Target
$44.00
Dividend Yield
3.3 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
10.6 per cent
Accretion + Yield
13.9 per cent
Description: Validus is an insurance company. It bought reinsurance competitor Flagstone Re last year for $623 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CCE
Price Target
$39.00
Dividend Yield
2.6 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
11.1 per cent
Accretion + Yield
13.7 per cent
Description: Coca-Cola is a marketer, producer, and distributor of Coca-Cola products including Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Ocean Spray, Monster etc.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WYN
Price Target
$62.50
Dividend Yield
2.0 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
9.8 per cent
Accretion + Yield
11.8 per cent
Description: Wyndham Worldwide is the holding company for leisure, lodging, and gaming companies like Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Group RCI etc.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HFC
Price Target
$69.00
Dividend Yield
8.4 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
3.5 per cent
Accretion + Yield
11.9 per cent
Description: HollyFrontier Corp is a refiner and distributor of petroleum and petroleum products. It is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LOW
Price Target
$38.50
Dividend Yield
2.2 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
8.0 per cent
Accretion + Yield
10.2 per cent
Description: Lowe's is a retail home improvement company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMP
Price Target
$64
Dividend Yield
2.9 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
5.6 per cent
Accretion + Yield
8.5 per cent
Description: Ameriprise is a financial planning company that is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MPC
Price Target
$87.00
Dividend Yield
2.7 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
5.9 per cent
Accretion + Yield
8.6 per cent
Description: Marathon is an oil company. It just purchased a refinery from BP.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NSC
Price Target
$67.00
Dividend Yield
3.3 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
5.2 per cent
Accretion + Yield
8.4 per cent
Description: Norfolk makes rail cars. It remains poised to benefit from natural gas drilling.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AXS
Price Target
$43.00
Dividend Yield
2.8 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
5.4 per cent
Accretion + Yield
8.2 per cent
Description: Bermuda based AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is a holding company and provides non-life insurance globally.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FITB
Price Target
$17.50
Dividend Yield
2.9 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
5.2 per cent
Accretion + Yield
8.2 per cent
Description: FIfth Third Bancorp is an Ohio based bank holding company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMAT
Price Target
$13.00
Dividend Yield
3.1 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
4.7 per cent
Accretion + Yield
7.8 per cent
Description: Applied Materials is a semiconductor maker that is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Price Target
$30.00
Dividend Yield
3.7 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
3.9 per cent
Accretion + Yield
7.7 per cent
Description: American multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer is headquartered in New York City.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JPM
Price Target
$52.00
Dividend Yield
3.1 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
4.5 per cent
Accretion + Yield
7.6 per cent
Description: JPMorgan is an investment bank.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DELL
Price Target
$13.00
Dividend Yield
3.0 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
4.5 per cent
Accretion + Yield
7.5 per cent
Description: Dell is an American multinational computer technology company headquartered in Texas.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RSG
Price Target
$37.00
Dividend Yield
3.2 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
3.1 per cent
Accretion + Yield
6.4 per cent
Description: Republic is a waste management company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PRU
Price Target
$73.00
Dividend Yield
3.3 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
2.9 per cent
Accretion + Yield
6.1 per cent
Description: Prudential Financial provides life insurance and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BLK
Price Target
$220.00
Dividend Yield
3.2 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
2.7 per cent
Accretion + Yield
5.9 per cent
Description: BlackRock is a fund manager headquartered in New York City.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSX
Price Target
$23.00
Dividend Yield
2.8 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
2.9 per cent
Accretion + Yield
5.7 per cent
Description: CSX is a rail car manufacturer and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GLW
Price Target
$14.50
Dividend Yield
2.8 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
2.7 per cent
Accretion + Yield
5.5 per cent
Description: Corning makes specialty glass and ceramic products and is headquartered in Corning, New York.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TRV
Price Target
$83.00
Dividend Yield
2.6 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
2.9 per cent
Accretion + Yield
5.5 per cent
Description: The travellers Companies Inc. is an insurance company headquartered in New York City.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CMCSA
Price Target
$42.00
Dividend Yield
2.2 per cent
EPS Accretion Due To Share Count Change
3.2 per cent
Accretion + Yield
5.4 per cent
Description: Comcast provides entertainment products and communications services and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Source: Goldman Sachs
